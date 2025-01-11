Use technology protect threatened world ecosystems

Technology continues to play a critical role in addressing many of the world’s pressing challenges. Innovations in technology create solutions that improve quality of life and livelihoods while promoting sustainability. Renewable energy, healthcare, communication, agriculture and food security, education, transport, and mobility are among the areas where innovations continue to simplify life for many.

Two of the most pressing existential challenges of our time - climate change and rapid biodiversity loss - are not only disrupting how society coexists with nature but also reshaping how corporations ensure their sustainability. Technological innovation can play a significant role in addressing both. Innovative thinking and smart solutions are already helping to mitigate some of the world’s most critical environmental problems.

One of the most transformative contributions of technology to environmental conservation lies in monitoring and data collection. With the advent of satellites, drones, and remote sensors, scientists now have unprecedented access to real-time data about ecosystem health, wildlife movements, and the effects of climate change.

Big Data

Machine learning (ML), Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) have further revolutionised these efforts. AI algorithms sift through massive datasets to identify trends and predict environmental changes with remarkable accuracy. For instance, AI is being used to analyse satellite imagery to identify areas at risk of forest fires or to monitor wildlife populations and predict potential threats to endangered species. The ability to process and analyse large datasets in real time enables quicker, more effective responses to emerging environmental threats.

Closer to home, Huawei-Kenya and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), in partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), have launched the Tech4Nature project to monitor and protect coral reefs and biodiversity in Kenya’s Kisite-Mpunguti Marine Park and Reserve. Tech4Nature is a global partnership between Huawei Technologies and IUCN, initiated in 2020 to scale up success in nature conservation through technological innovation. Aligned with Huawei’s TECH4ALL initiative and the IUCN Green List, Tech4Nature has supported 11 flagship projects in eight countries with tailored solutions to conservation challenges.

The Kisite-Mpunguti Marine Park and Reserve, located on Kenya’s southern coast, encompasses pristine marine habitats around Kisite and Mpunguti Islands. Designated as a marine protected area, it faces significant challenges, including illegal and unregulated fishing, tourism pressures, and ecosystem damage from popular diving sites.

Underwater cameras

The partnership proposes installing underwater cameras to capture data on marine mammals, corals, and fisheries. Additionally, AI trained to recognise specific target species by sight or sound will provide real-time, data-driven insights into the behaviours, populations, and distribution of biodiversity. The system will also identify boats engaged in illegal fishing and send alerts to rangers for near real-time intervention.

Beyond technological interventions, the project includes community outreach to raise awareness of biodiversity changes and the presence of various species. The project is proceeding with great caution to ensure technology does no harm in the pursuit of good, adopting a balanced approach that respects the natural world.

This involves investing in sustainable production methods, reducing the carbon footprint of technological development, and ensuring conservation technologies are accessible and equitable.