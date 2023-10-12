Use sustainable energy to unlock food security

Sustainable agriculture is a critical pillar in the quest for food security. With a rapidly growing population, expected to hit 10 billion by 2050, there is an urgent need to sustainably producing sufficient, nutritious food for all while addressing climate change impacts on agriculture.

Sustainable agriculture is production of adequate food without environmental degradation or more atmospheric greenhouse gases (GHGs), a big driver of climate change.

Since agricultural activity emits 20 per cent of GHGs, adopting long-term, climate-sensitive farming practices is imperative. But there can be no sustainable agriculture without sustainable energy, used to power equipment.

These are constantly available forms of energy with little or no risk of depletion but environmentally friendly.

An example is energy from the sun, wind and heat within the earth (geothermal). Unlike fossil fuels, they do not pollute the atmosphere.

Studies show using this renewable resource in irrigation, harvesting, processing, storage and transportation of food promotes sustainable farming.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) says renewable energy in agriculture can “help improve energy access and security, diversify farm and food processing revenues, avoid food waste, remove dependence on fossil fuels, and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while at the same time building the adaptive capacity of smallholder farmers to withstand climate shocks”.

Solar water pumps and irrigation systems help to reduce dependence on rain-fed crops, boosting farm productivity and transforming livelihoods. Precision irrigation and other novel crop production techniques enable climate-smart agriculture.

Wind- or solar-powered coolers and dryers can prevent deterioration of produce before it gets to markets, averting post-harvest loss, especially amid poor infrastructure. Energising farms is crucial to value addition, improving incomes and livelihoods.

Sustainable agriculture and sustainable energy is a winning combination. A 2021 publication by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA) shows deployment of solar irrigation pumps has increased farmers’ incomes by 50 per cent in India and a third in Rwanda compared to relying on rain.

Despite all these benefits and the fact that they produce more than 70 per cent of the food we consume, small-scale farmers face multiple constraints in accessing renewable energy technologies, key among them financing, given the high initial cost.

Innovative funding models will advance farmers from subsistence to commercial agriculture. As part of the Sustainable Energy for Smallholder Farmers project in Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda, a Faulu Microfinance Bank-GIZ partnership supports smallholders in accessing and using solar energy, improving livelihoods, enhancing resilience to climate change and boosting productivity among an initial 400 dairy and horticulture farmers.

Renewable energy integration into agro-systems for the over 7.5 million small-scale Kenyan farmers is key to ensuring food sufficiency and crucially, an inclusive and climate-resilient agricultural sector.



