Use soft power to develop

We are often treated to impeachments, threats of impeachment and stand-off between governors and their county assemblies or counties and the national government on issues.

The cases could be different had the parties embraced soft power; traditional African conflict-resolution methods and leadership ideals; and effective handling of politics and associated developments.

A governor should develop all areas in the county and accommodate even opponents. They, hence, need to be guided by the book Team of rivals: The political genius of Abraham Lincoln. Sometimes the best advice and abilities to strategically execute programmes could be resident in your rivals; go for it.

Soft power, developed by Prof Joseph Nye of Harvard University in the 1980s, is the ability to attract and co-opt rather than coerce, intimidate and being stiff-necked. Hard power tactics appear as quick fixes to conflicts but cannot work in today’s governance and management structures.

Leaders can use soft power to shape and re-orient opinions of their targets through appeal and attraction. In the Information Age, “credibility is the scarcest resource”. Hence, with credibility and genuineness, leaders can disarm most of their opponents.

Leaders can make their opponents to agree with them if they resort to greater use of diplomacy, strategic communication, assistance to people, civic actions, economic reconstruction and development, all of which pull and attracts especially opponents to their train of thought. They will influence the behaviour of others and ensure political stability.

Kwame Nkrumah said, “Seek ye first the political kingdom, and all things shall be added unto you.” Aristotle noted that three things matter: Politics, capital/wealth and education.

Politics is central to the development of human affairs. Soft power and well-managed politics are at the centre of economic and political inclusivity, leading to accelerated socioeconomic development.



