Use social media for good causes

Kenya is currently facing significant pressure as Gen-Z leads ongoing demonstrations, fuelled by widespread dissatisfaction with governance, corruption and incompetency of leaders. These youth-led protests are significantly impacting Kenya.

According to the Kenya Youth Survey, approximately 80 per cent of Kenya's population is under the age of 35, underscoring the country's youthful demographic. Today's youth are setting a precedent for future generations by taking action to demand accountability and advocate for good governance. This is evident from the recent wave of protests, which ultimately prompted the Kenyan President to disband his entire Cabinet, in bid for fresh start.

Despite their progress in influencing Kenyan governance, the youth face daily challenges such as a lack of jobs, political apathy, and limited access to resources, which hinder their full engagement.

Social media platforms like X spaces, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have played a crucial role in amplifying the voices of the youth. These platforms have enabled young people to discuss political matters, share their opinions, strategise on how to move forward, and hold incompetent leaders accountable. Through hashtags like #RejectFinanceBill2024, the youth have raised awareness and mobilised support, creating focal points for conversations and movements. Virtual campaigns hosted by youth activists can now effectively engage a wider audience and inspire public support.

The participation of young people in discussions with the Kenyan leaders including President William Ruto, highlights their influence on the nation’s political direction . Their active involvement in political and governing affairs plays a vital role in fostering a diverse and democratic Kenya.

Utilising social media to drive positive change in a nation is essential. Recent protests in Kenya show social media power in uniting people and holding the government accountable.

Rita Mokami is a Youth Advocate at NAYA Kenya