Use rotavirus jab in diabetes war

The World Health Organization (WHO) puts the incidence of type 1 diabetes in Kenya at 3.3 per cent, which is projected to increase in the near future.

Type 1 diabetes is caused by lack of insulin, the hormone that brings down excess sugar in the blood to normal levels. The cause of the condition is unknown but immunologists have attributed it to destruction of beta cells by antibodies, rendering the condition to have autoimmune aetiology.

Enteroviruses are a common feature in the pancreas and blood of type 1 diabetic patients, which has raised speculation that the condition could also be caused by environmental triggers.

A recent study published in the Nature journal cites scientific reports that associated the rotavirus vaccine with considerable decline in childhood type 1 diabetes. The vaccine is given orally to prevent severe diarrhoea infections among children aged five years and below.

Severe diarrhoea accounts for 37-96 per cent of diarrhoeal infections among children and, by age five, all children are infected by the virus.

Adverse effects

The pentavalent (5-in-1 vaccine protecting against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type B) rotavirus jab is a administered at two, four and six months and the monovalent one at two and four months after birth.

In the study, children who completed the vaccine schedule had a 37 per cent decline in incidence of type 1 diabetes compared to control groups who did not compete the dose or did not take it at all. Overall, the jab was linked to a 30 per cent decline in hospital admissions for type 1 diabetic children.

It is postulated that the rotavirus vaccine inhibits the adverse effects of enteroviruses associated with progression of type 1 diabetes in children. Kenya administers the rotavirus jab to children but there is dearth of data on the vaccine schedule completion.

Policymakers should ensure 100 per cent uptake of the vaccine to reduce the public health burden associated not only with severe diarrhoea but also type 1 diabetes in children.