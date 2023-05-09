Use Nemis to determine a student’s financial ability

Public universities have been in a deep financial hole for years on the roll until a presidential task force was commissioned to, among others, recommend a solution to their dire financial situation.

Upon submission of their report, President William Ruto announced a new funding model, starting with the selection of 2023/2024 cohorts.

As expected, politicians, trade unions, student leadership and parents came out with guns blazing with reservations against the funding model.

The main issue raised by various stakeholders is the parameter to determine a student’s financial ability. Going by the current government bursaries and scholarships, they are marred by many undercuts, which shortchange deserving applicants from poor backgrounds and benefit well-off families.

To heal the fear of bias and under-dealings, there is a need for a reliable tool for vetting the financial ability of university and tertiary student entrants.

Unique Personal Identifier

The appropriate place to start is the Ministry of Education’s National Education Management Information System (Nemis), which generates a Unique Personal Identifier (UPI) for every learner throughout the education system. The system is a repository of data on learners, teachers and schools.

By use of the Nemis UPI, the system can generate information on a learner’s place of birth, parents’ details, schools attended and performance record. Likewise, every registered school is expected to file annual returns in the system, disclosing income based on fee structure. With such data, specifically at the primary school level, it’s possible to gauge the financial ability of a learner’s household.

In the Learning Institutions section, one can generate and cluster the schools based on fees charged per county as ‘high’, ‘medium’ or ‘low’. For example, most leading private primary schools in Nairobi charge above Sh50,000 in fees per term with some even making international educational trips that cost more than Sh300,000 per head. Students from such premium schools can easily be identified and flagged as financially able households.

Care should be applied not to apply for KCPE index numbers. That could mislead, as some parents with children in private schools cleverly register them for examinations in public schools for the sake of securing a slot in a good public secondary school.

Similarly, by integrating Nemis with iTax or NTSA’s TIMS systems, it is possible to gauge and cluster households’ financial abilities based on tax remittances and property ownership.

But a major worry is the integrity of the system. The ministry has to critically review key controls within and around Nemis to ensure all the necessary data for learners and schools has been uploaded and validated. As a key decision-making tool to access government financial support, Nemis should be ringfenced against intrusion with the aim of manipulating data for selfish gain.

All students at the bottom of the financial pyramid deserve free higher education by the government. Relying on attestation of local administrators and church leaders, as proposed, has been found to be biased and unreliable Nemis is the answer.