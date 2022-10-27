Use natural tools against climate woes

Climate change has been posing a major threat to our economy and the sustainability of the environment.

It has led to extreme weather events, including unpredictable rainfall, rise in temperature and prolonged droughts.

These extreme weather events have made our country a victim of food and water insecurity. Notably, our economy mainly depends on agricultural production.

However, the effects of climate change that we have been experiencing have lowered agricultural output.

Farmers cannot know when to plant or wait for rainfall. Ironically, when they decide to plant, seeds fail to germinate for lack of moisture.

Extreme drought has also affected many pastoral communities. We have heard reports on how their animals have been dying in large numbers.

This has been happening due to a lack of rain, mostly due to climate change.

We need to come up with robust solutions that can help us to fight climate change, hence the use of nature-based solutions.

These include switching to vital agricultural practices such as crop rotation, planting more trees, allowing regrow of forests and restoring coastal wetlands.

According to scientists, nature-based solutions can be used to fight climate change since they capture carbon (IV) oxide from the air, which is then sequestered into the plants and soils.

Consequently, they provide other environmental benefits, such as cleaning and increasing biodiversity. Greenhouse gas emissions can also be prevented by conserving the wetlands.

But these solutions cannot happen independently. People should be encouraged to plant more trees and avoid deforestation.

Measures should also be put in place to prevent the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. The government should enact policies that will ban all human activities that lead to the depletion of the ozone layer.

Lastly, public awareness is needed to educate Kenyans about actions that can lead to climate change and its disastrous effects on the earth.