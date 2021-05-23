Use modern technology to fight crime

Hardly a day passes without media reports of a despicable criminal incident, such as kidnapping or murder of innocent citizens. Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking and mobile technologies would greatly aid in combating these felonies.

One of the most rapidly growing technologies, its use has advanced exponentially owing to the availability of widely affordable GPS-enabled mobile devices. Its benefits with respect to the national security challenges outweigh the cost of acquiring and implementing it. Besides, GPS tracking devices are safe, efficient, portable and cost-effective. They come in many shapes and sizes with a wide range of applications and uses.

As technologies converge towards singularity, the Fifth Industrial Revolution (5iR) is evident with the advent of rapid innovations in information technology that augment geospatial location intelligence, telematics, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G mobile technology and others.

As a prelude to ameliorating security upheavals, location intelligence and asset tracking are the go-to solutions for many vehicle owners. A tracking device, or tracker, is a navigation gadget often installed on a vehicle, an asset, a person or an animal and mainly uses GPS coordinates to determine its real-time movement and location.

The location data (latitude, longitude, altitude, speed and time) of the object being tracked is stored in the tracker and can be transmitted to a remote server via the cellular network or an embedded satellite modem and the real-time movement or location displayed on a web map. Geofencing mechanisms can also be employed.

Some trackers predominantly come with panic buttons, which, when pressed, send a geocoded message with the GPS coordinates or physical address where the incident has occurred.

Measures such as compulsory installation of vehicle trackers can address security gaps.