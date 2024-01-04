Use Maathai’s legacy to boost climate action

The enduring legacy of Prof Wangari Maathai is a beacon of hope for a sustainable future, resonating within Kenya and echoing on the global stage. Every March 3, we celebrate the African Environment Day, also named Wangari Maathai Day, paying homage to the Nobel laureate’s remarkable contributions.

The mention of Prof Maathai’s name evokes fresh memories of her struggle against the establishment and other politically connected land grabbers at the tail end of the last century. It is because of her struggle that Kenyans enjoy green spaces such as Uhuru Park at the heart of the capital Nairobi and Karura Forest in the city’s periphery.

Her legacy not only underscores the role women have historically played in conservation but also calls for their inclusion in climate action. Rural women, who rely on agriculture and wood fuel, always face a greater burden of coping with the impacts of climate change. This directly affects their income and household’s living standards.

Through her project, the Green Belt Movement, Prof Maathai not only involved women in climate action through nature-based projects but also provided them with access to a livelihood, significantly improving their living standards.

In our quest for ecological sustainability, the Green Belt Movement’s sustainability model can serve as a benchmark for the 10 billion tree cover national campaign. This framework could help the Ministry of Environment to ensure long-term employment and mass participation in the conservation of various ecosystems. At the moment, the noble idea has been diluted into a mere event-centric approach with politicians taking centre stage.

Adopting the Green Belt Movement’s framework will ensure we attain a level of sustainability while having the masses at the frontline. In our generation, Prof Maathai’s legacy continues to shape voices that are inspiring climate action across the continent and on the global stage.

If anything, Prof Maathai was alive at the recent COP28, where she spoke passionately through environmentalist Elizabeth Watuthi, emphasising the need for international solidarity and collaboration in accelerating climate action. Other young voices—like Rahmina Paullete, Joy Koech, Paul Kaluki, Anita Soina, Kevin Mtai and Abigael Kima—are among those paying tribute to her legacy globally.

The Wangari Maathai Institute for Peace and Environmental Studies (WMI), at the University of Nairobi, stands as a beacon of hope, enriching academia with a special focus on research, training and community empowerment. It is destined to shape Kenya’s environmental and climate policy landscape, providing insights for sustainable and climate-resilient development pathways.

At this juncture, I am reminded of the great environmentalist’s enduring words: “It is the little things citizens do that will make the difference.”