Use investors to end congestion in high schools

The Form One admission of August 2 poses the challenge of lack of adequate accommodation for the 1,171,265 students, more so the 547,251 boarders.

Principals will be grappling with admitting more students than their schools can accommodate, what with lack of space and facilities. With the life-threatening Covid-19 pandemic, principals now have an additional task of ensuring that the health protocols — including social distancing — are strictly observed.

The Ministry of Education, in a bid to create more accommodation space in schools, allocates funds through the Maintenance and Improvement Fund.

However, the bureaucracy involved in the acquisition of the money, as well and late disbursement of the funds, does little in alleviating the challenge.

Two weeks to August 2, schools are struggling with procuring beds and desks, renovating disused structures and constructing buildings, not to mention a biting shortage of teachers.

Sustained availability

It is, therefore, critical that the issue of space is addressed through mechanisms that will ensure sustained availability of accommodation for the ever-increasing student enrollment.

With free primary and subsidised secondary education and 100 per cent transition policies in place, our country will continue to experience an exponential rise in school enrolments.

Schools, through the ministry’s guidance, can enter into partnerships with private investors for the latter to put up affordable housing units for students, who would pay for their own accommodation.

Although this will come at a cost to parents, it could provide a lasting solution to the accommodation challenge. It will also ease pressure on the government and allow principals to concentrate on their schools’ academic activities, leaving the issue of accommodation to be handled by another entity.