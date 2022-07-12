Use DCI lab to end crime

In forensic science, there is a common sentiment by Edmond Lucard that every contact leaves a trace. There is not a perfect crime that can go unravelled. This emanated from the introduction of scientific evidence in the criminal justice system to identify perpetrators in sophisticated crimes.

The recent launch of the DCI Forensic Laboratory should not only be a warning shot to criminals that their days are numbered but also assurance to Kenyans that no crime will go unresolved.

But besides the physical evidence and eyewitnesses, fingerprints and call logs database in the country, there is no other immediate database that can be used forensically to narrow down offenders. Many developed countries also have a national DNA database of their citizens. That helps to quickly narrow down the investigation from the scene of crime even when criminals use gloves, face masks and caps.

However, in Kenya, lack of proper and structured data protection laws has made people jittery on the safety of their private data. That mistrust of misuse and abuse of people’s private data is the reason Huduma Namba has not taken off and many good things were dropped from the Huduma Bill.

To enhance prosecution of criminal cases using scientific evidence and obtain a conviction, other justice system allies—like the Office of Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) and judicial officers—need undergo training in presenting and analysing scientific evidence. DCI officers investigate but prosecution powers are vested in the ODPP, which presents the evidence in court seeking to obtain a conviction.

This should ensure speedy investigation and prosecution of all the emerging and metamorphosing crimes like cybercrime, terrorism and organised gangs, whose evidence would have been taken to other countries for analysis. Unresolved crimes like mysterious deaths could be a thing of the past.

It is another thing to have an assurance of non-interference and another to suffer deliberate contamination of the scientific exhibits and evidence.

