Use data to create jobs

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) report shows some of the sectors that have highly contributed to employment creation in the past 10 years.

It shows that the construction sector, supported by a decade of increased public spending on infrastructure and the emergence of high-rise buildings, grew 95 per cent from 116,100 jobs in 2012 to 226,500 in 2021. Jobs created by the private sector rose from 98,700 in 2012 to 217,300 in 2021.

Job creation grew in the education sector too, which hired 609,200 Kenyans in 2021 from 384,800 in 2012 or 25,000 jobs annually. That confirms the Commission for University Education (CUE) 2017/2018 report showing the country had the most bachelor’s graduates. Other courses with most graduates hired include business administration, law, natural sciences, mathematics and statistics.

One lesson, this is an appropriate guide for students and stakeholders to improve these high-employing courses and also broaden other areas to absorb graduates, including expanding the role of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) to industrialise more.

Secondly, six sectors contributed 71 per cent of formal employment opportunities or 2.09 million of the 2.9 million formally employed.

These are education, construction and manufacturing (which employed 336,800 people in 2021, a 25 per cent growth); public administration and defence; agriculture; and trade (wholesale and retail, where jobs grew 30 per cent since 2012 to 256,300 workers.

These are pointers to where the academic and industrial stakeholders should harness their partnerships to grow the sectors in a way that create more jobs and opportunities. The 80/20 principle, or the Pareto principle, emphasises the need to harness 20 per cent of resources or sectors that can generate 80 per cent of results or outputs and successes.

Thirdly, incentivise the private sector to create more construction, education, ICT, human health and social work and financial and insurance jobs.