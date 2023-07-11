Use cottage industry to stop lethal illicit liquor menace

The push to abolish illicit alcohol has attracted attention not just due to the increasing harm associated with drug abuse but also because it has become a high-level engagement given the societal status of those behind it.

The most notable effort of late has been that led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. From proposing to county governments, especially in central Kenya, to revoke licences for bars and restaurants to rallying leaders to roundtable forums to push for a ‘no alcohol campaign’, the DP’s strategies sound more corporal and repressive than progressive.

Then-Nacada boss John Mututho came close with the “Mututho Rules”, which would become the Alcohol Drinks Control Act, 2010 as amended over time.

But there is one approach that is ignored, making all those efforts merely theoretical: Industrialisation. This can be complemented with a change of economic models for the grassroots organisations involved in making liquors and a push for cultural change on consumption- versus productivity hours.

Hustler Nation

Instead of criminalising ‘Mama Pima’, folks at the base of the pyramid, in the ‘Hustler Nation’ spirit, organise them in cooperatives to acquire modern equipment for brewing, distilling and packaging to add on capacity building on standardisation.

This idea can be incorporated in the proposed county aggregation and industrial parks by the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industrialisation, where the main goal is to ‘ban’ illicit production processes but not the local liquors. That would secure jobs and check poor quality local liquors.

The cottage industry would be based in authorised parks and strictly regulated with stern measures taken against ‘home-based’ producers. Dealers would be allocated space in a designated point of sale—better than the illegal ‘sell-at-home’ models. Most importantly, they should be shareholders in the production cooperatives. Drinking hours would be strictly regulated and getting drunk during the times considered as working hours made illegal.

Strangely, we have very few approved breweries and distilleries in Kenya yet other nations have policies that encourage this industry. For instance, according to statista.com, the number of active breweries in Germany increased from 1,328 in 2013 to 1,512 in 2021, against a population of 84 million. That gives a ratio of one brewery per 55,000 people.

Illicit alcohol

The number of breweries and beverage manufacturers in Kenya is quite minimal and the ratio against a population of about 58 million (as at January) alarmingly small. This is a clear case for heavy consumption of illicit alcohol, given the fact that there is an increasing rate of alcoholism.

The government should facilitate an enabling environment to increase the number of approved breweries, distilleries and beverage companies that are locally owned and operated. It can do so by first revising licensing and taxation rates and guiding the ‘hustlers’ towards quality production.

Uganda and Tanzania export their ‘local’ liquors, Uganda Waragi and Konyagi gins, respectively, and they are legal and popular in Kenya. Ironically, our popular chang’aa gin remains the best-known illicit liquor in the country. Why not legalise chang’aa and regulate it for the health and economic benefits?

Mr Butiko is a chemical engineering and industrial and chemistry lecturer at The Eldoret National Polytechnic. [email protected]