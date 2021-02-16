We can use AfCFTA to leapfrog us to the desired industrialised status

Employees at PZ Cussons package some of the items the company manufactures in its Nairobi factory on January 19, 2021. The government should help manufacturers to benefit from AfCFTA.

By  Rajan Shah

Vice-chairman

Kenya Association of Manufacturers

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has made efforts to address the trade facilitation challenges that limit our export growth.
  • But persistent issues in our transport systems hinder internal movement — from port to inland container depots (ICDs) to factories.

For many, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was a manifestation of the long-sought-after Pan-African dream — a united continent, bringing together its natural resources in a common market to the benefit of its people.

