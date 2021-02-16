We can use AfCFTA to leapfrog us to the desired industrialised status

For many, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was a manifestation of the long-sought-after Pan-African dream — a united continent, bringing together its natural resources in a common market to the benefit of its people.

The willingness of countries to come together and ratify this dream is the first and, perhaps, rudimentary step. The next is to actualise it. But that requires a critical look into the countries’ systems and structures and compatibility to the well-intentioned plans.

Kenya has made efforts to address the trade facilitation challenges that limit our export growth.

This includes the Single Window System, as well as the Integrated National Export Development and Promotion Strategy. But persistent issues in our transport systems hinder internal movement — from port to inland container depots (ICDs) to factories.

Since last November, for instance, containers have taken more than four days to clear at the port, resulting in congestion. Manufacturers have suffered unnecessary delays, which led to storage, railage and demurrage costs.

Cross-border trade

This has been attributed to low human capacity (shortage of manpower) and inadequate machinery or equipment. The costs cause challenges in sourcing for raw materials, forcing closure of production lines due to interruptions in scheduled production.

Tied to this, countries have different procedures and processes for cross-border trade and also their own complex set of challenges. We are likely to experience non-uniform order clearance logistics across the continent, unfamiliar customs and administrative procedures and diverse transit policies of goods across regional economic communities (RECs). Some of the countries have non-functional trade arrangements with each other.

The existing regional economic blocs will create challenges and weaken our competitive advantage. For example, both Kenya and Egypt are members of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa). As a free trade area, some goods are imported at zero tariff between member states.

Egypt can, thus, source for raw materials not available in the region or continent cheaply from other countries with whom they have trade agreements. Consequently, they can sell the finished goods to Kenya at zero duty.

Bigger regional market

But Kenyan manufacturers have to source for raw materials or intermediate goods at a higher price due to customs duties outside the East African Community (EAC), making their prices uncompetitive.

But countries like China and India subsidise their manufacturers to boost exports with some sectors even having an oversupply of goods.

Such is the scenario that we are stepping into with a bigger regional market. We urgently need to ensure we compete with advance markets and venture into new markets.

Let the government institute significant policy reforms and streamline trade facilitation services to reduce the cost of doing business. One is a review of Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Railways Corporation tariffs with a view to merging and reducing them to make in-bound and out-bound costs more competitive. To fully utilise the rail system, rehabilitate more railway sidings and build new ones to provide last-mile services.

Unfair trade practices

Additionally, let us avoid vulnerability to unfair trade practices. Urgently equip the Kenya Trade Remedies Agency (Ketra), enacted under the Trade Remedies Act 2017, to investigate and clamp down on unfair practices disadvantaging locally made products.

Ghana launched a programme to grow its industrial capacity and output. These initiatives were designed to increase investments in manufacturing and boost value addition for exports. The sector has since grown with the value of its exports increasing four-fold between 2000 and 2017 to $670 million.

We, too, can do it. Let’s identify sectors where we have a competitive edge and harness their export opportunities. The AfCFTA has been termed as a game changer. It is incumbent upon us to determine whether this will be a great thing for our industrialisation or the harbinger of our de-industrialisation.

The proof of the pudding is in the eating!