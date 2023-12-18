US President Joe Biden re-election unlikely

US President Joe Biden faces an uphill task in his bid to win a second term in the White House in next year’s elections. This is a year when the top political issue in America is the billions Washington is pumping into Ukraine to keep it afloat against Russian military might.

US voters rarely hand out the second-term mantle. In modern times, among the few who have enjoyed it are Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama. One-term leaders include Jimmy Carter, George H. W. Bush and Donald Trump.

Generally, American voters never take chances with a candidate’s health. Back in 2016, Hillary Clinton’s candidature crumbled after she was evacuated from that year’s September 11 memorial feeling a bolt of temperature. When she reappeared an hour and a half later, there were serious questions about her capacity to run the world’s most powerful office.

The former First Lady and Secretary of State had displayed lengthy coughing bouts during campaign speeches. Polls had indicated that Mrs Clinton could defeat Mr Trump—a long-time notorious publicity seeker without any government experience—to succeed Obama. But it was not to be. Despite blaming her coughs on ‘Trump allergy’, come November 8, 2016, he would be elected the 45th US president.

US aid burden

The earliest election primaries for the 2024 poll are due in March and the latest in mid-September. It is a year when the heavy US aid burden—including $75 billion dished out to Ukraine and $3.3 billion to Israel—weighs heavily on an incumbent who is 81, has heart problems and suffers memory lapses besides collapsing right in front of his soldiers.

The two-term deputy to President Barack Obama is on record as having made a speech at the UN and then failing to find his way off the stage, besides falling asleep as he received foreign dignitaries at the White House and at international meetings such as the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Trump, 77 and facing numerous court cases, leads the race for the Republican party ticket. He will face a slew of less-known rivals in the party primaries, the top-most being Ms Nikki Haley, the Indian-American former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

Trump is battling charges of attempting to overturn the last election, which he lost to President Biden; ordering a raid on the US Capitol, an incident that led to five deaths; interfering with elections in Georgia State; paying out hush money; and mishandling classified documents. Biden’s erstwhile sole opponent for the Democratic ticket, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., will run as an independent.

Beat a war-hero president

That creates a scenario like the 1992 one, when Mr Clinton, then a little-known southern state governor, emerged to beat an incumbent, G. H. W. Bush, who had just won the first Gulf War against then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. Then, the main issue was the poor economy, which Clinton exploited (remember the ‘It’s the economy, stupid!’ catchphrase coined by his strategist James Carville?) to beat a war-hero president—World War II fighter pilot, no less—and took on top dictator Hussein, who had invaded Kuwait in 1990 aiming to annex it.

US politics appear to revolve around issues of war and economics. In 2008, Obama won the elections amid the Afghan war and a second term after US commandos killed al-Qaeda terrorist group leader Osama bin Laden in 2011. The same applied to G. W. Bush in 2004, after he managed to drive Hussein out of power, albeit using false claims of weapons of mass destruction, although he failed to find him.

The US is not directly involved in any war—except the proxy one in Ukraine, plus aid to Israel in its lengthy dispute with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Depending on the outcome of Trump’s court cases and Biden’s health issues, a surprise candidate is likely to emerge in the 2024 polls to break the Trump-Biden tug-of-war that the former appears sure to win as a kind of reprisal by the hardliners against the liberals.