Urgently tackle increasing SGBV among children

Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is still a major problem in Kenya, particularly for our children. SGBV encompasses a wide range of abuse—including sexual abuse, rape, defilement and exploitation.

According to statistics, one in four girls and one in nine boys experience sexual abuse before the age of 18. But the risk of SGBV is higher for children living in poverty and for those who have experienced other forms of violence or abuse in their home or community.

Looking at recent reports of a man confidently marrying and abusing a nine-year-old girl in this country is heart-rending. Such a young girl having to contend with life as a fourth wife instead of enjoying her youth and going to school reveals that much more attention is needed to address this depressing reality. Why should such a child have to ensure labour and, above that, deal with the trauma of a stillbirth?

Children who have experienced SGBV often suffer from physical and emotional trauma and may have difficulty trusting others or forming healthy relationships. They may also have difficulty in schooling and may have a hard time completing their education.

In addition, the menace increases the risk of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and can have a lifelong impact on the physical and emotional well-being of children.

Despite what the “Out of the Shadows Index 2022” report, developed by the Economist Impact, stating that “Kenya currently has a robust policy framework that addresses child sexual exploitation and abuse”, and the passing of the Children’s Act last year, it is evident that we need to do more to protect the rights of every child.

The government, non-state actors, the faiths and community leaders need to steady their reins and address this issue with speed.

I pray for a different 2023, where efforts targeting child protection are enhanced and a better future is created for our girls and boys.