Urgently devise strategies to stop teenage suicides

It is devastating and tragic for a parent to have their teenage child commit suicide. In the past few weeks, there have been increased suicidal cases among teenagers.

Among the most recent cases is a Form One girl who committed suicide in school.

Sadly, these stories are forgotten as soon as the individual is buried, without further investigation of the cases, hence the recurrence of the events.

Suicides need to be addressed with urgency due to the complex nature of the act and to protect society from paying the hefty price of ignoring the signs.

The teenage bracket is when most children undergo major transitions in their lives and this comes with different kinds of stress that may lead to suicide.

Individuals usually have an underlying condition, some of which (psychotic conditions) lead to suicidal ideation, making suicide more of a premeditated than pressure reaction as is widely perceived to be.

Suicidal ideation is when the individual has thoughts of killing oneself or ways to take their own life.

It could vary with exposure to social media and television, where they may get ideas about how to commit suicide.

It may sound simple but it tends to follow a diathesis-stress model, where different occurrences lead to stress that compels the person towards suicidal ideation and finally suicide.

The individual might become anti-social, making verbal threats of suicide which are often ignored. But if the hints are taken seriously, the rate of suicides can be reduced since most people never open up due to their anti-social status.

Suicide notes clearly show the battles one had to endure until one could not take it anymore.

Psychological pain

Experts say suicide can be seen as behaviour motivated by the desire to escape from unbearable psychological pain.

Society tends to treat suicide notes as a scapegoat for the act but that is presumptuous.

Teenagers should not bear the blame for suicide alone. Home should act as a safe space for a child.

A teenager opting for suicide instead of going home speaks volumes about parenting models and the lack of a parent-child bond.

Parents ought to investigate when a teenager starts acting differently or develops a negative attitude towards learning institutions or displays indignation.

Due to their vulnerability at that stage, teenagers will take the easier route when they can’t take in more.

Today’s generation is very fragile and breaks under intense pressure. Depression and suicidal feelings are treatable mental disorders.

The child or adolescent needs to have their illness recognised and diagnosed and appropriately treated with a comprehensive treatment plan.

Cases of death by suicide are becoming rampant among teenagers and decisive measures should be urgently put in place to avoid losing more lives to something that can be prevented.

I urge parents to relate better with their children and understand that every behaviour has an origin.

They should not, therefore, be pushed by assumptions since the next phone call might be the suicide of their child.

Learning institutions should set up a counselling centre that will propagate awareness of mental wellness and emergency response to suicide cases.