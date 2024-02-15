Urgent need to scale up mental health services

Of the numerous gaps that exist in healthcare, research remains one of the most crucial areas that have not been extensively considered towards enabling real-time service delivery. This gap is glaring when seeking information on the status of mental health on the continent.

A quick search on various fronts, including economic growth, sustainable livelihoods, and disease burden, paints Africa as a region in regression.

While issues like coups, leadership troupes seeking financial support, and disease outbreaks dominate headlines, there is minimal discourse on the aftereffects of such issues, especially on the mental health of the society.

Amidst the difficult trajectory of growth expected of the continent, underlying issues emerge on how populations cope with an ever-demanding environment. This is compounded by a lack of informed awareness, skewed perceptions, and limited resources on a topic that is often swept under the rug or discussed in hushed tones.

Mental health is a complex amalgamation of factors and outcomes that may not be clearly discernible. Recently, experts have highlighted diverse mental health issues and their ramifications on populations. Despite being a pressing issue, there is a lack of investment in this area, with minimal focus on the data required to inform African interventions.

A cross-check on programs surrounding mental illnesses reveals a high leaning on treatment, disregarding prevention and early detection. Terms like depression, stress, and anxiety are commonly used to describe mental health conditions, while extreme cases are referred to as being “mad” or having “lost it”. These terms, though demeaning, persist on the continent with limited regard for their implications.

African culture complicates matters by introducing concepts like evil spirits, witchcraft, and bad omens as drivers for mental conditions. This leads to society disassociating from individuals suffering from mental illnesses and inhibits access to scientific healthcare in various settings.

Accessing healthcare is hindered by a lack of data to inform interventions and a lack of commitment by governments to allocate adequate resources for healthcare delivery. Limited resources compound inadequate access to professionals, facilities for the mentally ill, and knowledge on mental health intricacies.

Most mental health interventions are conducted by NGOs, often focusing on limited components, thus not providing comprehensive support to the mental care system. With limited avenues to address mental ailments, many are left to their devices in figuring out how to support their loved ones or community members affected.

Cultural nuances around mental health are critical as they are the norm for the majority of Africans. With a lag in government investment, it is vital to adopt culturally sensitive approaches to debunk and inform why various mental health issues arise and suggest possible interventions for reprieve.

Families and the general community must be brought to the forefront as key influencers in addressing mental health issues. Extensive and deliberate engagements with them may prove fruitful in overcoming the burden. Complementing community-grown interventions with real-time data, informed policy directions, and advocating for adequate resourcing for mental health can go a long way toward achieving mental wellbeing.



