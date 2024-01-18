Urgent need to revolutionise food security

Africans used to employ age-old methods of food storage, like granaries for grains and specially grass-woven baskets for millet, ensuring both dryness and protection against pests. Milk would be stored in smoked guards.

This practice dates back to ancient times, even mentioned in the Bible, where Joseph managed warehouses for food security that secured the Egyptians for seven seasons of rainfall failure.

In contemporary Kenya, many traditional approaches have dwindled. Many farmers opt to sell their produce directly to the market through intermediaries, jeopardising food security and compromising their income.

Unfortunately, some who store in granaries often lack facilities that meet proper storage standards. This exposes them to the unpredictability of nature, leading to issues like grain rotting and aflatoxin contamination during rainy seasons.

Farmers face a 40 per cent post-harvest loss due to inadequate harvesting techniques and improper storage. Out of an expected 40 million bags of maize from the long rains, post-harvest mismanagement leads to a loss of 16 million bags, surpassing the 10-12 million bags of maize imported annually.

In response to this critical issue, Kenya passed the Warehouse Receipt System Act No. 18 of 2019. This legislation aims to regulate quality storage facilities and warehouse operators for agricultural commodities.

The law empowers farmers to access quality storage facilities, receive warehouse receipts as proof of ownership and transfer storage liabilities to operators for a fee.

Combining this with fully functional commodity exchanges transforms farmers from price takers to price negotiators, enabling them to sell at opportune times and to use warehouse receipts as collateral.

For traders, warehousing can multiply their proceeds as they can access financing after the initial deposit and secure a loan using the warehouse receipt. During a bumper harvest, the stored commodities can then fetch high prices and provide food security when food is scarce.

The government can also intervene for price stabilisation by purchasing warehouse receipts through the national food reserve when prices are low and releasing receipts to the market to stabilise food prices when prices are high.

The Warehouse Receipt System Council (WRSC), responsible for implementing the Warehouse Receipt System Act, 2019, is certifying quality warehouses capable of issuing warehouse receipts.

The WRSC also conducts awareness programmes and collaborates with county governments to inspect warehouse operators and enforcing standard operating procedures that minimise post-harvest losses. Specific standards for commodities and warehouse facilities have been developed and where non exist, they are created.

This approach aligns with global practices that have boosted economies as seen in India which is able to feed her 1.2 billion people. The WRSC aims to reduce post-harvest losses to below 15 per cent within five years and under five per cent within a decade, leading to decreased imports, improved balance of payments and overall economic enhancement. The WRSC has certified warehouse operators in Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Meru, Narok, Mombasa and Kirinyaga counties. Proper food storage will not only reduce post-harvest losses but also contribute to achieving food security.