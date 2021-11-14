Urgent need for bold action to transform police service

From killings such as those of the Kianjokoma brothers — where police officers have been charged in court — to many cases of routine harassment in the streets, to everyday corruption, very little has changed in the police, in the spite of the change of name from police “force” to “service”.

It was expected that a new Constitution, retraining, change of leadership and creation of new oversight institutions would change police conduct, and in particular, the wanton violence routinely visited on citizens.

Kenya’s first comprehensive assessment of the police (Ransley Report) coming soon after the 2007 post-election violence, returned a devastating verdict and called for a complete overhaul of police leadership, training, management, and operational approach.

That assessment and the 2010 Constitution set off the police on a reforms journey and gave birth to the unified command of the police under an inspector general and the creation of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) to strengthen professionalism and accountability, among others.

A fair review calls for an acknowledgement that some things have changed for the better. Clearly, the police have become more efficient in preventing, responding and solving crimes. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has become more efficient in solving crimes and those who visit the Kiambu Road offices for services can attest to the professionalism and efficiency that has been injected into the unit.

Police budgets have continued to grow, and the service has significantly modernised its equipment and tools. Many police stations now have computers. Police now have good vehicles for transport and are quicker to attend to incidents than before.

Ipoa is a good effort even though it has not performed as per the expectations of many. It is a remarkable thing that Kenya has a civilian agency investigating police conduct — something that does not exist in many countries. Ipoa’s scorecard of 13 convictions in seven years has been criticised as evidence of its ineffectiveness.

Changing police culture

The reality is that the criminal justice process moves at a glacial pace in Kenya and some of the reasons for delay are outside the control of Ipoa. That is not to say Ipoa does not have its weaknesses. However, it is important to bear in mind that investing all hope in an accountability process outside of the police is mistaken and unlikely to solve the problems of misconduct and violations in the police service.

The key for police accountability has to be the service’s own Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) and Ipoa should be left to handle just a few cases of serious police violations where police may not be trusted to do a fair job. Unfortunately, the IAU remains weak and largely unknown to the public.

A look at the statistics tells the story. In 2020, the IAU received a total of 1,043 complaints against the police. In the same year, Ipoa received 2,970 complaints. Given the presence of the police in every locality in the country, one would expect that IAU would be receiving many more complaints than Ipoa that has only 10 regional offices across the country.

Since 2018, there has been some effort to strengthen the IAU and this is reflected in the increasing numbers of complaints that the unit has been receiving. Still, there is limited public knowledge about the IAU, and the police leadership appears uninterested in giving it any publicity. For instance, not many Kenyans know who the Director of the IAU is or how to contact the unit. If the police intend to encourage the public to trust the IAU and report misconduct, they are strangely going about it in the worst possible way.

For over 10 years, we have talked the language of police reforms, changed laws, created new policing institutions, retrained some of the officers, changed police formations and even more recently, changed police uniforms. Still the evidence is clear that the relations between the police and the public are woefully broken, and the train of transformation is off the rails.

The question is, what went wrong?

First, the reforms so far have not succeeded in changing police culture. We have changed the structures but not the ideas, attitudes, and views that police hold dear about their work and their mission. Police culture is what guides the police in the decisions they make every day. Police culture says that use of violence is acceptable and that corruption is a reality that one has to live with.

Police culture is “the real world” police officers deal with as opposed to the theory in the training and books. It is based on the experiences that the veterans share with new recruits on how to survive in the service and to rise up the ranks. The real world of policing rarely rewards officers for treating citizens with respect or building partnerships with communities.

Aggressive action

When crime begins to go up and public pressure grows on police, they fall back on “what used to work before reforms”. That is how reforms are derailed since change is seen as destabilising to the police morale, discipline, and effectiveness. South Africa is a good example of how easy it is to roll back police reforms, even when you have good laws and the resources for police work. The 2012 Marikana Massacre, where 34 miners were killed by the South African Police, and countless other incidents, point to how difficult it is to change police conduct.

Second, police conduct is significantly shaped by the police understanding of how power operates in the society. Police are experts at reading how power is distributed and in recognising who is powerful and who is not. That is why the same police officer will be a model of civility and professionalism in Nairobi’s upmarket Muthaiga, Karen and Lavington estates and next day turn into a lawless bully in Kibera and Mathare slums. Police know from experience that overzealous and aggressive action against the powerful will earn them trouble. However, they understand that there will be no consequences for unlawful actions against the poor. Policing, like laws, reflects the society.

The point here is that policing follows the faultiness and fractures in our society. Police culture and practice are conditioned to treat with deference the powerful and to be harsh and repressive to the poor. To expect otherwise, is to forget that the police are products of the society that they police and exist principally to preserve the status quo. Policing is where state power meets the citizen.

How the police officer treats that ordinary citizen is a commentary on the nature of that state. In Kenya, the extravagant deployment of police to guard leaders of every stripe, speaks volume of how power is protected to the disadvantage of the larger population.

Third, we have wrongly assumed that the fulcrum of change is the inspector general of police. Leadership of the police is, of course, critical to any possible transformation. However, it is important to remember that it is not just police operations that have gone wrong, but more fundamentally, the underlying policies. The inspector general is only independent with respect to operational issues while the policy leadership rests with the civilian leadership.

This distinction is important since every time something goes wrong, there is a public clamour for the head of the inspector general. Since 1993, we have changed the head of the police nine times. That means, on average the country’s top cop lasts only three years on the job. These changes have not solved the fundamental problems of bad policing. It is, therefore, clear that changing the inspector general is not the silver bullet we are looking for — to use an unfortunate metaphor.

Police are part of the Executive and the policies they implement are largely those set by the Executive. This means that it is up to the civilian leaders to decide if they want to adopt a “tough-on-crime/war on crime” strategy, a community consultation approach, an evidence-led approach, or a preventive or reactive approach to policing. Moreover, the civilian leaders have wide powers to oversee police performance, to ensure police adherence to rule of law, and to decide on police numbers.

No policy guidance

However, Kenya’s successive ministers have abdicated this responsibility. As a result, the country lacks clear and publicly known policies on what the government of the day considers to be key threats, and how the police are expected to address them. Police do not have the luxury of asking how crime is connected to various drivers and contexts. That is the job of civilian leaders.

When there is no policy guidance, the police will always go with the default logic of aggressive arrests and enforcement. They will pay attention to what they think works for now rather than what is right. The result will be policing that is incoherent, focused on tactics and operations, and out of touch with the broader social realities of crime.

So, where do we go from here on police reforms?

There is the risk that if we give up on transforming the police, we will give in to the temptation to use the military to make up for their failures. That scenario will only worsen the state-public relations given the distinction between the logic of the military and that of the police.

Evidence from the US and other countries shows that once the military logic enters policing, it is extremely difficult to change that mindset. The police then begin to see every problem as requiring overwhelming force rather than negotiation and mediation. They begin to prioritise dominance and intimidation over de-escalation and cooperation with the public.

We urgently need to reset the button on reforms. The current yawning gap between the public and the police cannot be bridged unless change and transformation is led from above by both the civilian and police leadership. The civilian leaders will have to provide the framework for this change and transformation.

The change process cannot be left to the inspector general alone, given the daily pressure on the police to respond to crime and to keep order. More important is the leadership by the civilian leaders who have to articulate the vision for security, connect the dots on the transformation strategy and ensure that all agencies adhere to that strategy. The hope here is that there is an appetite to embark on a comprehensive journey of change a few months to a political transition. If not, whoever is elected president in August 2022, will still find police transformation pending on the in-tray of top priorities.