Urgent need for bold action to transform police service

Police uniform

Police officers with the new uniform during the National Policing conference held at the Kenya School of Government on Thursday, September 13, 2018. They are among the least trusted institutions in Kenya.  

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Mutuma Ruteere

What you need to know:

  • To many Kenyans, the long-running police reforms agenda appears to be a lost cause.
  • Yet police professionalism and neutrality will be a key determinant of whether next year's general elections are seen as fair, and whether they will be peaceful.

From killings such as those of the Kianjokoma brothers — where police officers have been charged in court — to many cases of routine harassment in the streets, to everyday corruption, very little has changed in the police, in the spite of the change of name from police “force” to “service”. 

