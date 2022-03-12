The urgency of bodaboda reforms

Impounded motorbikes

Police officers inspecting impounded motorbikes at Central Police Station in Nairobi on March 8, 2022 following a crackdown on errant boda boda operators. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | nation Media Group

By  Fred Matiang'i

Interior and Coordination CS

What you need to know:

  • Of the estimated 2.4 million boda-boda operators, more than 60 per cent are below 35 years.
  • Their 22 million daily trips cater for the next meal, school fees, health and other budgets.

As I left the Kenyatta International Convention Centre auditorium on Wednesday after a meeting with boda boda operators, a young man handed me a note with a request to contact him once I had read it.

