Urban density: The Kilimani conundrum

Kilimani is becoming another highrise”, reads yet another article bemoaning the alleged desecration of what was once Nairobi’s middle class aspirational pinnacle.

The neighbourhood, which was once unattainable for most, is now, in fact, a reality for people who wouldn’t previously been deemed worthy of the high honour—and that’s the exact tone all the pushback.

A lot of these sentiments are reflective of a city that was shaped and is still impacted by its colonial legacy, as to who we think deserves to be in the capital or not.

Nairobi was ‘born’ around 1899 as a stopover on the Kenya-Uganda Railway with settlements developing for Europeans and Indians, the latter primarily providing labour for the former on the railway.

It eventually made a bit of space for Africans, making sure to stuff the natives primarily in the east with lack of access to basic infrastructure and amenities. That led to the Nairobi where you have very affluent areas on large tracts of land which were closer to the city centre.

The Africans, who were the majority, were pushed out; and where they couldn’t be pushed too far, informal settlements emerged where they would maintain the apartheid separation but stay close enough to commute to their colonial employers without actually living there.

This is how you get such shocking statistics as we see in Nairobi’s Integrated Development Plan, where the disparities are clear as day.

An example is Mathare’s population density of 73,000 versus Lang’ata’s 967. Or a population density of 26,000 in Kamukunji as compared to Westland’s 3,300. Nairobi needs to be redesigned urgently.

We don’t just have a housing deficit; we also have a lopsided population density, where areas closer to the CBD are still sparsely populated, pushing everyone else to the margins. That is not equitable development.

A more equal city

This is a challenge that planning permissions based on a progressive local plan could and should be able to solve.

Through a combination of county- and ward-level planning, neighbourhood development plans can be created.

These would determine the incentives and disincentives for highrise and high-density developments closer to the CBD while pushing lower-density ones outwards and consequently creating a more equal city with a higher number of accessible housing opportunities.

My issue with places like Kilimani isn’t the increased access and reduced exclusivity. No, it’s that the development in Nairobi is the ‘Wild West’. Anything can go up anywhere with no checks for quality, design or build.

Worse, nobody cares about access to social and infrastructural amenities. Increased population density in areas like Kilimani, Hurlingham and Kileleshwa is overdue but these places, already lacking basic amenities in spite of their high rent, are stretched beyond capacity, hence unsuitable for habitation—as most of Nairobi is.

Nairobi is projected to be a mega city by 2050 but, at this pace, we’re just expanding chaos, inequality and habitation inequity. Let Kenya’s urban planners go back to the drawing board—literally.



