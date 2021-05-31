Uphold the rule of law to attract more investors

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Newly sworn-in Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome gives her speech at the Supreme Court on May 21, 2021 soon after taking her oath of office at State House in Nairobi.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kirui

Lecturer

University of Eldoret

Like other African countries, Kenya is moving from primary production systems towards manufacturing. The government has emphasised on the need to entrench technology at the heart of its development agenda. The massive infrastructural projects are partly geared towards laying the foundation for a largely manufacturing and tech-driven economy.

