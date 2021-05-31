Uphold the rule of law to attract more investors

Like other African countries, Kenya is moving from primary production systems towards manufacturing. The government has emphasised on the need to entrench technology at the heart of its development agenda. The massive infrastructural projects are partly geared towards laying the foundation for a largely manufacturing and tech-driven economy.

While this is commendable, it’s troubling that it has raised concerns of huge debts and corruption. Besides the debts, the bad blood between the Executive and the Judiciary threatens the rule of law. Yet, for investors, the rule of law guarantees that contracts will be enforced and their projects secured.

While the government is working hard to attract investors, especially in its Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects, they are shooting themselves in the foot by engaging in needless supremacy battles with the judiciary.

Maximum results

The sum total of all this is that confidence in public institutions is eroded. Many agree that disregarding the rule of law will threaten peace and security as it promotes impunity, which will have long-lasting effects on an economy already reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s a fact that there's a direct correlation between the rule of law and economic development. Countries experiencing political instabilities tend to score poorly in the rule of law index and ultimately perform poorly economically. The judiciary is an important arm of government and must work independently and interdependently with the other departments for optimum results.

In the meantime, Chief Justice Martha Koome must normalise the relationship between the Judiciary and the Executive, without compromising its independence. She must lead the judiciary in delivering timely justice, without being seen as judicialising politics.

Sustainable development

On the other hand, politicians must stop attacking judges and magistrates. They must realise that courts simply interpret the law, of which both Parliament and the Executive were involved in its enactment.

Finally, we must endeavour to create strong institutions that are critical in promoting sustainable development. These institutions operate within particular norms and must not be swayed by persons and individuals in their private capacities.

Strong institutions should hold individuals to account, regardless of their status in society. All state and public officers must hold their offices in trust and seek to defend the public good at all times regardless of the mundane selfish interests that tend to blind us for short term gains.