Uphold rule of law to move the nation forward

Caroline Kennedy famously remarked, “The bedrock of our democracy is the rule of law and that means we have to have an independent judiciary, judges who can make decisions independent of the political winds that are blowing”.

It is a fact that the Court of Appeal was not influenced by the political climate in the country while nullifying the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020, popularly known as Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). Before 2010, the executive and the judiciary were joined at the hip.

The judiciary was a mere puppet of the executive. The 2017 nullification of the presidential election by the Supreme Court spoke volumes about judicial independence. The need for strong democratic institutions cannot be overemphasised.

Little wonder then the judges’ ruling elicited mixed reactions. Tangatanga MPs, who are opposed to BBI, received the news with joy. Supporters of the BBI poked holes in the verdict. Truth be told, BBI isn't popular.

Despite the BBI Bill being given a clean bill of health by county assemblies, it contained glaring inconsistencies, illegalities and irregularities. While some amendments were important, the proposal to create 70 more constituencies, creation of a judicial ombudsman appointed by the President, a bloated executive and Senate as well as the scrapping of Nairobi City County were some of the contentious issues.

Ethnic animosity and sycophancy

Paradoxically, while the March 2018 “Handshake” between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga was meant to halt post-election violence and marginalisation, political divisiveness and ruthless suppression of rebels is now the norm. BBI was a goad to political change and realignment. As a result, the political landscape remains unpredictable due to ethnic animosity and sycophancy.

Article 255 lays down the ways it may be amended. It can be amended by parliamentary or popular initiative, or by a referendum. Only few amendments may be referred to a referendum, such as the supremacy of the constitution itself, issues affecting the territory of Kenya, the sovereignty of people, national values and principles of governance, commissions and independent offices and the Bill of Rights.