Uphold rule of law to move the nation forward

Court of Appeal Judges

Court of Appeal judges during the ruling on the Building Bridges Initiative case. Eric Ng’eno writes that constitutional power can only be lawfully exercised in conformity with the Constitution, which is the essence of legitimacy.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

Caroline Kennedy famously remarked, “The bedrock of our democracy is the rule of law and that means we have to have an independent judiciary, judges who can make decisions independent of the political winds that are blowing”.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.