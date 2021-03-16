Unleashing creative potential of our youth calls for bolder ways

The world is younger than ever. According to the World Bank, there are 1.8 billion people aged 16-30 years. Various estimates put the youthful bracket in Africa at more than 70 per cent of the population and over 75 per cent in Kenya.

These demographic realities have spurred popular discussions on their potential consequences. Instructively, while some see the youth bulge as a demographic dividend (that can be channelled towards increased productivity), others view it as a likely source of social tensions, especially if left untapped.

In view of that, youth empowerment has increasingly formed the focal point of policy interventions by governments and multilateral organisations. The desire to address the problems of the youth has created the need to come up with a new way of thinking, which entails a cultural reboot.

But the policy interventions must address themselves to this question: How can youthful creativity and dynamism be unleashed to craft an inclusive and a better Kenya for all?

The African youth bulge is not a new phenomenon; it dates back to the Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs) era, which saw strong emphasis placed on de-industrialisation policies and more investment in children and less in youth, diminishing investment in secondary and tertiary education.

Youth bulge challenge

This philosophy had its benefits, which included improved enrolment at basic education level, but it created an ‘army’ of frustrated youth whose aspirations for career success were hugely undermined. The SAPs era is, indeed, remembered for generating stagnation in growth of many African economies, leaving in its wake joblessness and despair.

The youth bulge challenge persists, albeit with new dynamics. Africa has morphed from being a ‘hopeless continent’ to ‘Africa rising’, to borrow from the monikers invented by the Economist.

The youth are more educated and account for a huge portion of the population. They are mostly tech-savvy, now that technology has become the new currency in academic and policy debates.

There is a need for a bolder way of thinking to sustainably unleash the youths’ creative potential. The best way is to move away from over-reliance on the developmental state as the main employer to a facilitator of conducive work or business environment.

The experiences of the Asian Tigers teach us that a large population can be tapped to produce demographic dividends, particularly in an environment of state-driven industrial transformation. This is the direction Kenya is taking, particularly with the ‘Big-Four Agenda’.

Youth empowerment

The government has rolled out several youth empowerment programmes that offer training and job opportunities. This is geared towards a sustainable employment environment with the supply (education, training and mentorship) and demand (conducive work or business environment).

One such programme is the Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project (KYEOP), a youth empowerment initiative rolled out in 2017. Funded by the World Bank to the tune of Sh15 billion, it targets more than 280,000 direct beneficiaries.

Designed as a ‘one-stop shop model’ , it has five products under one roof, each targeting a specific segment of the youth. The products are: Training and workplace experience; support for job creation through small grants; improving labour market information; MbeleNaBiz business plan competition; and Future Bora Initiative (innovation challenge).

KYEOP, together with other programmes — such as the ongoing Kazi Mtaani initiative — are targeted at expanding meaningful participation of the youth in the economy and contributing to alleviation of the problem of youth joblessness. Kazi Mtaani has, on its own, so far injected more than Sh10 billion into the economy.

It is expected that these programmes, among others, will create a network of young innovators and entrepreneurs who will form the next cohort to drive invention and positive disruption that will positively impact job creation and the building of a Kenyan-made narrative of prosperity and growth.