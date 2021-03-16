Unleashing creative potential of our youth calls for bolder ways

Kazi Mtaani

Youth attached to the Kazi Mtaani programme clean up a section of Dedan Kimathi Street in Nyeri Town, Nyeri County, on February 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Cyrus Oguna

Government Spokesperson

GoK

What you need to know:

  • The African youth bulge is not a new phenomenon; it dates back to the Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs) era.
  • There is a need for a bolder way of thinking to sustainably unleash the youths’ creative potential.

The world is younger than ever. According to the World Bank, there are 1.8 billion people aged 16-30 years. Various estimates put the youthful bracket in Africa at more than 70 per cent of the population and over 75 per cent in Kenya.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.