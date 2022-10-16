University of Nairobi wrong to scrap courses

After scrapping several art courses, the University of Nairobi (UoN) has abolished common courses, about 10 units.

They include Elements of Philosophy, Fundamentals of Development and their Applications, communication skills, science and technology and Law in Society.

The vice-chancellor, Prof Kiama Gitahi, said at the 67th graduation ceremony the senate had approved the decision as part of interventions aimed at making UoN more relevant, vibrant and sustainable.

The common courses help students to have an interdisciplinary view of university education.

The communication units equip them with writing skills that they use in all other units. Among the first courses for undergraduates, they help them to present ideas and do essays and academic writing.

So how will a medical, pharmacy or finance student share the knowledge acquired with both lay people and fellow subject specialists in the absence of a very strong communication foundational course?

Critical thinking

Elements of philosophy introduce students to critical thinking, weaning them from fallacies and stereotypes of basic education.

Making valid arguments and backing every claim with reason can only be achieved through exposure to philosophy.

Science and technology are popular among the arts faculty as it affords social science students an idea of how the world of science has evolved and the new trends in scientific inventions and innovations.

In the absence of these courses, inter-disciplinarity, a major ingredient of university education, is dead.

Unfortunately, UoN, which prides itself as a world-class university committed to scholarly excellence, is implementing unscholarly educational policies.

The move, as earlier reforms in the humanities departments, show UoN as undertaking discriminative cost-accounting to the curriculum while ignoring the bigger question of educational purpose.

UoN has become a business entity no different from a supermarket. This obsession with producing technicians devoid of intellectual depth must stop.