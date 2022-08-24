Unity, the right priorities and people will move us forward

Once the storm settles and a new government takes over it must move with speed, devoid of the wild intolerant celebrations of the past, and unite the country ahead of the gruelling journey of economic healing.

The place of unity of purpose cannot be overemphasized enough.

The President, being a symbol of unity, must demonstrate dispassionate leadership if he will heal the wounds we inflicted upon one another in the heat of election campaigns.

We do not want the infamous ‘sisi na wale’ (‘us’ versus ‘them’) phrases previously employed to refer to the government side (victors) and the opposition (losers), for each has a place as a citizen under the Head of State.

It’s time to revisit campaign promises and sort out truth from lies; reality from hallucinations.

Obviously, the presidency will look at the balance sheet at the National Treasury; things may not be as expected.

The rubber will be meeting the road—literally. At this juncture, wisdom and expertise shall have to be invoked and a list of priorities generated.

The Jubilee regime came in when the country was set to implement the 2010 Constitution.

The initial costs thereof would force a higher budgetary allocation that resulted in a deficit that has persisted.

Coupled with grand infrastructural projects that called for heavy external debts (its efficient use or otherwise notwithstanding) and the global economic slump, the Covid-19 pandemic would drive the last nail into the coffin the country had lain in.

A battered economy needs urgent resuscitation. The new government ought to be analytical.

It must review all sectors—starting with security, public service, education, health and entrepreneurship—and ask itself whether they are seated well.

They drive the economy. Politics isn’t everything; it’s the only thing. It’s the overall director; the progress of a nation rises and falls with political leadership.

Reminded of their promises

The President and his deputy will be reminded of their promises. Voila, we got them! Will they stick to them?

Of course, some were meant to entrap voters. Of utmost importance, let them choose selflessness and originate progressive reforms.

They should be ready to sacrifice ambition, even their re-election bid, and focus on the right thing, albeit unpopular.

They should refrain from rewarding incompetent fellows (however much the latter campaigned for them).

And this is where their trials will begin. Gambling around this will spell their Waterloo.

Pray to tell, why is it that only particular Cabinet secretaries, for instance, excelled in the performance of their duties?

That demonstrates that the country isn’t in short supply of good servants.

The next government must if it is to make progress, pick the right men and women for the right job.

Cronies, tribesmen and women, cheerleaders, hangers-on, coquettes and femmes fatales should not be accorded priority as in most past appointments. We have enough scars to show for such clumsiness.