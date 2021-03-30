United action necessary for robust international health architecture

The Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge to the global community since the 1940s. Following the devastation of two world wars, political leaders forged the multilateral system.

The aims were to bring countries together, dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism and address the challenges in the spirit of solidarity and cooperation, namely peace, prosperity, health and security.

We hold the same hope that, as we fight to overcome Covid-19 together, we can build a more robust international health architecture that will protect future generations.

There will be other pandemics and major health emergencies. No government or multilateral agency can address that threat alone. It is not if but when.

Affordable vaccines

We must be better prepared to predict, prevent, detect, assess and effectively respond to pandemics in a highly coordinated fashion. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe.

We are committed to universal and equitable access to safe, efficacious and affordable vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for this and future pandemics. Immunisation is a global public good and we will need to develop, manufacture and deploy vaccines quickly.

The Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) was set up to promote equal access to tests, treatments and vaccines and support health systems. ACT-A has delivered on many aspects but equitable access is not achieved yet. We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response.

Such a commitment would be a milestone in stepping up pandemic preparedness at the highest political level. It would be rooted in the constitution of the World Health Organization (WHO), drawing in other relevant organisations key to this endeavour, in support of the principle of health for all.

'One Health' approach

Global health instruments like the International Health Regulations would underpin such a treaty, ensuring a firm and tested foundation on which we can build and improve.

The main goal of this treaty would be to foster an all-of-government and all-of-society approach, strengthening national, regional and global capacities and resilience to pandemics.

That includes enhancing international cooperation to improve, for example, alert systems, data sharing, research and local, regional and global production and distribution of medical and public health counter-measures like vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and personal protective equipment.

It would also include recognition of a “One Health” approach that connects the health of humans and animals and our planet. The treaty should lead to more mutual accountability and shared responsibility, transparency and cooperation within the international system and with its rules and norms.

Pandemic preparedness

To achieve this, we will work with Heads of State and Governments and all stakeholders, including civil society and the private sector. It is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of Covid-19.

Covid-19 has exploited our weaknesses and divisions; we must seize this opportunity and come together for peaceful cooperation that extends beyond this crisis. Building our capacities and systems to do this will take time and require a sustained political, financial and societal commitment over many years.

Our solidarity in ensuring that the world is better prepared will be our legacy that protects our children and grandchildren and minimises the impact of future pandemics on our economies and societies.

Pandemic preparedness needs global leadership for a global health system fit for this millennium. To make this commitment a reality, we must be guided by solidarity, fairness, transparency, inclusiveness and equity.