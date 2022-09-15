Unite all via social media

The call for national unity, peace and cohesion should be an unending culture and collaboration amongst citizens.

We are in a post-election era with protagonists and their believers yet to be calm.

Social media entities should not be conduits to threats to democracy, freedom of choice, national cohesion and other human rights.

They should not be misused to promote terror-related recruitment activities, violent extremism and radicalisation.

Online influencers should desist from being sponsored to wage unproven attacks and gender-based violence against opponents and independent institutions and personalities.

Information and communication technology (ICT) such as the internet, especially social media, has fundamentally transposed the world of interaction, considerably affecting all sectors of human ventures.

In essence, social media services are geared towards boosting connections, and interaction and building communities by enabling users to create, cooperate, modify, share and engage with one another with ease, on time and cost-effectively.

Social media firms should ensure transparency regarding the rules, tools, standards, and actions taken on their respective platforms in Kenya, and Africa.

There is a need for remedial and grievance mechanisms that are legitimate, accessible, predictable, equitable, rights compatible and transparent.

Recently, the Council for Responsible Social Media, a non-partisan group of experts, CSOs and eminent Kenyans, called upon these platforms to invest more in content moderation and to publicly commit to a transparent code of practice.

Let us recommit to the reduction of political tensions and stakes as well as a zero-sum approach to political competition; embrace dialogue; understand that an election is a process; learn to accept election outcomes and be accommodative of even the losers.