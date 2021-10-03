Unification spirit still going strong, and spreading after three decades

Do you know that I come from a country that does not exist anymore? I was born in then-East Germany (German Democratic Republic), when Germany was still divided.

I grew up in a political system where a free press or society did not exist and you became a suspect if you went to church. It was almost impossible to leave the country, even for a short vacation. And if you wanted to escape, climb over or dig under the Berlin Wall, which the East had built to keep its citizens in, border guards had a shoot-to-kill order. They killed more than 100 people who were bold enough to try to escape over the years.

Germans around the world celebrate on October 3, 1990 when the dictatorship ended after Germany was reunified. The wind of change that swept through Europe brought down the Wall in 1989.

Reunification was brought about mainly by the courageous people in eastern Germany who took to the streets to face down their oppressive government, with the help of our many international friends. This wind of change also touched Kenya and ushered in multiparty democracy.

Kenya and Germany have since gone through several electoral cycles. Our latest Federal Elections took place just a few days ago, on September 26. We have six political parties in our parliament, the Bundestag, and none has the share of votes to rule alone.

In the coming weeks, the politicians will negotiate coalition agreements. The Bundestag can then elect a successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel to form a new government. Fortunately, coalitions of political compromise have been the norm in post-war Germany. Resolving political disputes, compromises and the willingness to work with erstwhile opponents to formulate policies for the common good is crucial for our democracy.

Strong democratic tradition

Kenya and Germany are partners united in the democratic nature of our political systems. And Kenya, too, is preparing for its next electoral cycle. Although we still have some time until August 2022, the stakes seem to be very high at this point. There is much talk about shifting political formations and who is likely to run with whom. Unfortunately, according to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), in some instances, political hate speech is being used to defame political opponents.

No matter the political ambition, a spirit of compromise and democratic resolution of political disputes should prevail. Besides, let the media fairly separate fact from fiction and democratic and policy-oriented discourse from short-lived political paroles.

I am glad to serve as the German Ambassador to Kenya because my host country has a strong democratic tradition, a judiciary that is known to be very independent and a self-confident media. As somebody who grew up in an autocratic system, I can only say that being a citizen in a vibrant democracy such as Germany or Kenya can be taxing — tiring even. But, it is infinitely better than living in a system that buys your political silence by providing you with creature comforts and shopping opportunities; one that wants you to stay a happy customer and worker instead of standing up for your rights.

The Kenya-Germany ties are rooted in our friendship dating back to Kenya’s Independence in 1963. But there are still many challenges. Unfortunately, we are still struggling with the pandemic, and how to make up for the socioeconomic opportunities that Covid has destroyed. I strongly believe that our existing cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is a very good opportunity to provide Kenya’s growing number of young people with skills and job perspectives.

Several German and Kenyan private sector companies are already on board and, hopefully, many more will follow. Close links between industry and training centres have been at the core of Germany’s economic success since the 19th Century. I believe that building up such a TVET eco-system in Kenya can provide concrete job opportunities.

Our Heads of State opened the first of many TVET centres of excellence in Kiambu County last year, just before the pandemic hit. As the German ambassador, I can promise that no matter the concrete form of our new government in Berlin, Germany will remain committed to establishing even more of these centres together with the Kenyan government and stay a reliable partner for the people of Kenya.