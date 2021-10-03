Unification spirit still going strong, and spreading after three decades

This file photo taken on November 9, 2014 shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel walking by a preserved segment of the Berlin Wall during commemorations to mark the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at the Berlin Wall Memorial in the Bernauer Strasse in Berlin. 

By  Annett Günther

German Ambassador to Kenya

Do you know that I come from a country that does not exist anymore? I was born in then-East Germany (German Democratic Republic), when Germany was still divided. 

