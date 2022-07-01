Unga politics shows how soulless politicians seeking power can get

Reading the political zeitgeist reveals how the powerful invite Kenyans to a ballot revolution each election year. Kenyans, however, proceed to make electoral indiscretions. This is particularly true with the politics of unga.

The current economic reality has made the staple unaffordable to many. With a two-kilogram packet retailing at a record high of Sh220, it is not only imperative to call for measures to lower the cost but also to establish the reasons behind the trend.

On July 11, 2012, Kenyans hit the streets protesting against the high cost of living. The price of a two-kilogram packet of unga had risen to Sh130 from Sh70. Kenyans had never seen anything like it and had to raise their voices to be heard by the political snots in charge. The Jubilee duo, then-presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta and his running mate William Ruto, made the cost of ugali flour part of their agenda.

Hoarding maize

Upon assuming office, they managed to bring down the price to Sh115. Better, but not quite affordable.

In May 2017, three months to the elections, the price soared to an unprecedented Sh189. As the opposition accused the UhuRuto government of hoarding maize and resultantly importing the grains from Mexico for a profit, the Jubilee duo made food security part of their re-election agenda. There was talk about constructing dams across the country and increasing the acreage under irrigation.

And now, slightly over a month to the election, the price of ugali flour has hit a record high of Sh220.

The steady rise in the price of unga is by design. Making it impossible for the people to purchase it is to starve them. It is distressing to think that political leaders can play politics with unga. That goes to show how soulless leaders can get.

As we prepare for the elections, Kenyans must demand answers as to why past promises on food security have remained unfulfilled. They must seek reassurance that this will change henceforth.