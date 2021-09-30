UNGA 2021: Re-imagining education amid Covid-19 pandemic

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76) ended this week with Covid-19 crisis dominating the sessions.

The pandemic has proved to be the most challenging period the world has faced since the Second World War. Covid-19 has caused a substantial setback in access to education and learning.

Leaders all over the world are now ringing the alarm bells as new reports indicate the world is falling behind in delivering on the sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG4 for inclusive equitable quality education.

The UNGA 2021 ended with calls from world leaders for renewed drive to push for the achievement of the SDGs, among them inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.

President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated Kenya’s commitment to SDGs, saying the country will not lose momentum on the subject.

President Kenyatta, while making his remarks to the assembly on September 22 virtually, said that Kenya will maintain the SDGs implementation momentum that the country started with.

The President highlighted that despite the socio-economic challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya has made good progress in education, gender, and climate change, among other SDG sectors. He called for greater international solidarity in post-Covid-19 recovery.

Transforming education

During the UNGA 2021 conference, a high-level dialogue on education and the SDGs recognised challenges facing education and achievement of SDG 4, and committed to transforming education and promoting innovative learning solutions through digital technologies. In practice this is easier said than done.

A key way to achieve this will be the efficient and effective use of data to trace performance and understand approaches that work and approaches that do not; without measurement of what is happening in our schools there can be no improvement.

Throughout UNGA and the various reports issued by international bodies, it became clear that data is largely absent. Knowing what is happening in classrooms across Kenya has long been a challenge.

But, in early 2020, the pandemic plunged the world into an unprecedented education crisis that left 1.6 billion learners out of the classroom. Prolonged school closures threatened to magnify the already existing inequalities in education systems.

The situation forced countries and their leaders to find alternative modes of delivering education. In Kenya, stakeholders in the education sector turned to remote learning to continue education amid school closures.

Education providers like Bridge Kenya, which runs a network of affordable low-cost schools developed innovative and technologically based remote learning resources to help children learn at home.

According to a recent UN report, the Covid-19 pandemic has wiped out years of education gains, with millions of children falling behind in minimum reading proficiency levels.

Domestic budget

In July this year, President Kenyatta co-hosted the GPE education summit in London, where he called on nations to increase domestic budgets on education and leverage technology to improve learning outcomes and equity in access to education.

At the GPE summit, President Kenyatta prioritised the advancement of technology in learning as a means of curbing the inequalities observed in education access during the pandemic.

Governments should take advantage of the impetus in the growth of technology to rebuild their public systems in a way that prioritises learning and provides transparency and accountability.

A re-imagined education system should be able to recover the basic skills that have been lost as a result of the school closures, as well as develop more robust and resilient systems that will create a firm foundation for the decades to come.

President Kenyatta said the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) will boost Kenya’s workforce.