UNGA 2021: Re-imagining education amid Covid-19 pandemic

Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta remotely addresses the 76th session UN General Assembly on September 22, 2021, in New York. 

Photo credit: Eduardo Munoz | AFP

By  Reuben Wambugu

Managing Director

Bridge Kenya

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76) ended this week with Covid-19 crisis dominating the sessions.

In the headlines

