Unfinished business for the education task force

It is now official that junior secondary will be domiciled in primary school. However, this announcement that came as a relief to most Grade Six pupils and their parents also came with new uncertainties. For instance, the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform failed to come up with an appropriate name for the Grade Seven, Eight and Nine level.

The task force should have recommended either intermediary or middle school level to bridge the tiers of learning. Primary institutions should harbour pre-school, lower and upper primary as well as intermediary or middle school, with secondary school comprising Grades 10,11 and 12.

Primary school headteachers should undergo training in administration. Training instructors without doing so to the management to enhance their implementation skills may limit the success of the CBC rollout. The visions and goals of these headteachers must be in tandem with that of the CBC.

Validity of degrees

The Ministry of Education should be clear on the academic qualifications of those who are going to handle the intermediary level. Given that most instructors in primary schools are P1 certificate holders, the ministry and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) must give room for these professionals to further their education.

The task force must also clarify on the validity of the degrees and diplomas acquired by teachers under the old 8-4-4 system. Enormous investments have been made by these teachers, and rendering their qualifications irrelevant would unnerve them.

The task force must also evaluate the investments made by private secondary schools, which had already constructed junior schools. Are these institutions at liberty to admit new students to Grade Seven?

New uniforms

Having the students in primary schools also comes with the challenges of identification and branding. Will these schools, whether primary or secondary, be allowed to have new uniforms for this tier?

The task force should also factor in the methods and order of assessments for the entire curriculum. Integrated Science, for instance, comprises Home Science, Agriculture, Science and Technology and Public Health.

With the total duration for Integrated Science being 100 minutes, what should be the order of prominence in subjects and the number of questions assessed going forward? Most importantly, the task force must integrate the successes of the 8-4-4 system with those suggested by the public for CBC.

Finally, the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform should guide on revision of the content and methodologies that will be used to help make learning enjoyable. The CBC must factor in Kenya’s culture and needs in the global market.

The new curriculum must give more premium to practicals as opposed to theory. Let the CBC teach basics in primary school, advanced domains that enhance higher-order thinking in secondary school and discoveries in universities. CBC is the way to go!