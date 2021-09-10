Understanding migraines and how to manage chronic pain

migrain pain

Many Kenyans brave migraines that are so bad they can hardly keep their heads up.

Photo credit: File | Shutterstock
dr

By  Dr Martin Muhoro

Senior Medical Advisor

Novartis East Africa

Nothing can disrupt the quality of your daily life like chronic pain.

