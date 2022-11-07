Underground water will do for irrigation

As the global population grows, water consumption is also increasing. However, conventional water sources are vanishing due to climate change. Hence, underground water has become a critical source of water for diverse purposes—such as drinking and other domestic uses, and a prime resource for agricultural and industrial use.

The drought and hunger in most parts of the country have had severe adverse effects—such as massive deaths of livestock and wildlife and the drying up of crops, causing food insecurity. Due to water scarcity, we are draining all conventional sources of the commodity to exhaustion. Water is life, yet we hugely depend on the scarce and irregular rainfall due to climate change.

The relevant stakeholders have to alleviate water scarcity. In a recent case in Kwale County that was featured on national television, in which residents were forced to walk for three kilometres in search of water for domestic use.

Life is becoming unbearable for Kenyans as the economy is influenced by the water crisis obliquely. There is a sharp increase in food prices owing to low farm production.

The number of wild animals in game parks and reserves, which generate a lot of revenue for the government by attracting tourists, is reducing at an alarming rate. Parts of the country that we largely depended on for livestock products and farm produce are dry and desolate. That should be reversed.

The government should drill boreholes to access underground water, which can be used to curb water paucity. The “UN World Water Development Report 2022” states that the vast potential of underground water and the need to manage it sustainably can no longer be ignored.

Even though capital-intensive, since a borehole costs an average of Sh1.5 million, it is worth the cost since it provides an enduring solution. This is a huge untapped opportunity because only one per cent of cultivated land in Africa is irrigated using groundwater.