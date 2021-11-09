Under Covid-19 cloud, let IEBC explore mail voting

Every Kenyan has a right to vote, even as Covid-19 ravages the world. However, the traditional in-person voting could spread the highly communicable virus.

Due to the concerns, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ought to explore mail voting in next year’s general election. It is the most convenient way to avoid the risk of infection associated with large crowds at polling stations and the logistical nightmare of social distancing during voting.

Mail voting is alien to Kenya. It is common practice in the United States, however; last year, nearly 46 per cent of votes were cast through mail-in voting.

In a nutshell, mail voting is done through mail and mostly absentee ballots. The voter writes, calls or goes online to request an absentee ballot from their local election authority.

The reason could be sickness or work demands, which makes one to be away from their voting jurisdiction on election day. However, the voter does not have to provide a reason for balloting via mail; hence, absentee ballots are sent to all registered voters as a matter of practice.

Sealed ballot

In making their request, voters have to state their name and address. Local election authorities then send a ballot to the voter at the registered home address and provide one security envelope for the ballot that keeps the vote choice private and another into which the sealed ballot is placed. The voter then signs the outside of the second envelope to certify that he or she is a registered voter.

On receipt of the ballot, election authorities verify the authenticity of the voter. Before retrieving the sealed ballot from the outer envelope containing the voter details to keep his/her choice confidential. On election day, election officials count the mail ballots and add the results to the votes cast in person.

In case of suspicion of voter fraud, a party can table evidence in court for review to establish the claim. With sufficient evidence, prosecutors can indict suspects. Questionable ballots are taken through signature matching to verify the signatures of voters.

Criminal offence

IEBC can make it a criminal offence to forge a name on a mail ballot, impersonate someone, steal a ballot or deceive someone about their mail ballot.

Votes will not have to stand in queues to cast their ballots and they can vote at their convenience in the weeks leading up to election day. It might be an expensive process but not as limiting the right to vote.

Mail balloting can change the electoral environment massively. IEBC should adopt voting reforms that can save time and protect public health during the pandemic. The democratic right to vote regularly is so paramount that an inconvenience like a pandemic ought not to suspend it.

But before adopting mail voting, let the authorities conduct a data protection audit on the privacy of voters and engage Kenyans through public participation to legally ‘sanitise’ the process.