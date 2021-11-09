Under Covid-19 cloud, let IEBC explore mail voting

online voting

Dedan Kimathi University students display their online voting system to senior officials in 2015.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Timothy Samson Ayuo

Legal researcher and tutor

Every Kenyan has a right to vote, even as Covid-19 ravages the world. However, the traditional in-person voting could spread the highly communicable virus.

