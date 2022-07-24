Uhuru succession: Is Kenya about to miss lifetime opportunity again?

Kenya has borne the pain of a harmful colonial legacy for nearly six decades. Throughout this period, there have been flashes of hope that, unfortunately, have gone down as lost opportunities, inflicting a terrible loss on the country.

And on the cusp of another transitional moment, another opportunity beckons. Will Kenyans embrace the promise of a better tomorrow that comes with the Uhuru Kenyatta succession, or will it be another lost opportunity?

The British colonial rule imposed a burdensome hierarchy of the master-servant model in which the privileged and propertied racial minority blatantly enriched themselves at the toil and expense of the millions of natives. Independence only sent this model into a new guise.

Today, the master-servant model has married politics and commerce in the post-colonial state. A minority has captured the state—so that it serves the selfish agenda of this privileged class. The class rolls on the wheels of impunity and contempt for the ordinary struggling citizen.

Political transitions

A succession, such as the one Kenya is in, provides an opportunity to break from a bad past. Political transitions, even in imperfect democracies, present opportunities for countries to break with their bad histories and forge better futures for everyone.

As President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term ends next month, Kenyan voters will choose between two front runners—Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Who, between these two, offers a better opportunity to Kenya for a clean break?

Millions of Kenyans (literally) depend on the answer to this question. Depending on your—often emotional—inclination, you might easily settle for either Dr Ruto or Raila.

Yet the choices before us require rigorous objectivity and unemotional engagement with ourselves. First, we must get the diagnosis right before we prescribe treatment for the disease we suffer from as a country.

Secondly, we must be careful not to fall into one of the many psychological traps before us. Confirmation bias, the tendency to favour information that conforms to existing beliefs and deliberately resist evidence to the contrary, is particularly dangerous.

William Ruto has based his entire campaign on paying attention to the struggling masses and dignifying their daily hustles—“Kazi ni Kazi”. His bottom-up economic approach has the potential to address the dangerously widening gap between the rich and the poor while addressing negative ethnicity, as people begin to organise around a new tribe called economic interest.

Raila Odinga, on the other hand, has since crossed over to the exclusive club of billionaire bearers of the colonial legacy. His language (for instance, “taka taka”—rubbish) is typical of this heritage. He should find it extremely difficult to fight the offspring of the colonial project—the impunity and madharau merchants. Even with their anti-corruption mantra, Raila and his running mate, Martha Karua, look likely set to succumb to the temptations of the status quo.

Fight corruption

But why is this sharp distinction between Ruto’s and Raila’s campaign platforms not clear to everyone? Welcome to the mental world of confirmation bias, among other thinking errors.

Consider the following questions: Who, between Ruto and Raila, is corrupt? Who can be trusted to fight corruption? Many would say Ruto is corrupt. That Raila will fight corruption. And the reason they offer is that he promises to jail the corrupt.

Now, if you are given evidence that shows that Raila (and perhaps 99 per cent of politicians) is corrupt, you will refuse to believe it. Also, if you are told that Raila cannot jail the corrupt unless he breaks the law by ordering courts to pronounce suspects guilty before trial, you’d still find an excuse to believe him.

But Ruto has said the most effective way to fight corruption is to strengthen the independence, in resources and decision-making, of the institutions charged with this role.

The truth is that, on merit, Ruto’s proposal is more realistic. The reason some will not believe him has less to do with reality than the fact those calling him “thief” and “corrupt” are deliberately louder than the rest—as a tactic to deflect attention from themselves and as part of a brutal character assassination campaign by the mighty Goliath that is the State.

However, Ruto, like the fearless little David of biblical lore, remains unmoved and continues to display unique bravery and mastery of political strategy.