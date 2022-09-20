Uhuru smooth power transfer merits acclaim

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was in a ‘forced marriage’ during his final term in office. He had clearly demonstrated that he was unwilling to hand over to anyone but his rival-turned-friend Raila Odinga. So when his deputy William Ruto was declared the August 9 election winner, many Kenyans were eager to see how the transition of power would go.

When President Kenyatta appointed a transition committee to manage the handover, it included people who were against Dr Ruto, generating concerns about how they would work together. After the election, Mr Kenyatta was first seen in public with Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir in the coastal resort city, indicating that his heart was fully invested in Azimio coalition, which he chairs. After the Supreme Court decision, he called a press conference but did not congratulate, let alone mention, Dr Ruto.

We did see Mr Kenyatta and President-elect Ruto together, looking cheerful, until hours to the inauguration—something we hadn’t seen in a long time. Dr Ruto even admitted that they hadn’t spoken in months. He even implored Kenyans to pray for a peaceful transition.

The peaceful transfer of power by Mr Kenyatta was the ultimate expression of the rule of law. An incumbent preparing to hand over power is a demonstration of a law-abiding society.

The Consti­tu­tion says little about pres­id­en­tial trans­itions, other than that the next pres­id­ent will enter office on a certain day. Nothing requires the incumbent to invite their successor to State House or cooperate with them in any way. Despite that, Mr Kenyatta spared us harm in our international standing and trust in government.

This election was a huge logistical feat. It actually ran well. It was largely more peaceful than the previous ones and its culmination, knowing well the state of the country over the preceding four years, sets a precedent. Mr Kenyatta’s decision to ignore his obvious conflict of interest merits commendation. It goes down in history as a landmark moment in Kenyan politics.