Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Barbados marks new horizon for pan-Africanism

President Uhuru Kenyatta ethiopia

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in Addis Ababa on October 4, 2021 for the inauguration of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | PSCU

By  Moi Lemoshira

Principal Secretary,

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

As President Uhuru Kenyatta heads to Barbados, he will land at Bridgetown Airport with several hats that reaffirm Kenya’s leadership in global affairs. He is expected to address the 15th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) as outgoing Chair and hand over to the host, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.