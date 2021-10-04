Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Barbados marks new horizon for pan-Africanism

As President Uhuru Kenyatta heads to Barbados, he will land at Bridgetown Airport with several hats that reaffirm Kenya’s leadership in global affairs. He is expected to address the 15th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) as outgoing Chair and hand over to the host, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

The President’s statement would, undoubtedly, be important not only because of Kenya’s affirmed and active participation in global trade and development but also due to the fact that he is the current President-in-Office of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS). The organisation has 79 member states from all regions of the world.

The President also recently hosted the inaugural Africa-CARICOM Summit against a background of limited diplomatic engagements arising from the adversity of the Covid-19 pandemic. That the Summit was held virtually does not deplete its historical significance in laying the foundation for the path to closer African-Caribbean ties. Diplomatically, the President’s presence in the Caribbean should, therefore, be seen to represent the aspirations of 54 African and 24 CARICOM states’ collective future.

High-powered delegation

President Kenyatta will also be leading a high-powered Kenyan delegation comprising senior government and private sector officials to engage Barbados during the 2nd Joint Commission for Cooperation. The first was held in December 2019 and, while the two countries have continued to suffer the impact of the coronavirus, they have proven unrelenting mutual commitment to stronger ties.

Kenya’s chief diplomat will also engage in building a stronger and unified Commonwealth as he seeks the support and endorsement of Dr Monica Juma, outgoing Cabinet Secretary for Defence, for the post of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. This, too, is a global bloc with 54 member states representing Africa, Asia, Caribbean and Americas, Europe and Pacific regions.

His visit to the Caribbean affirms Kenya’s growing role and contribution to global affairs. More so, it asserts the country’s good credentials as a leader in galvanizing action for stronger multilateralism.

Kenya has activated its pan-Africanist diplomacy and established its place as a leader in the quest for bringing the people of African descent to seek a shared prosperous future. Against all odds, President Kenyatta’s visit to the Caribbean will shape the future of Africa’s relations with the region which is typically African in all ways except geographically.

The JCC between Kenya and Barbados has the potential to give impetus to reconnecting our history with the Caribbean by bridging the cross-Atlantic divide. His visit is sure to rekindle the path to increased trade and people-to-people interactions.

The lessons from the brave act of launching direct Kenya Airways flights to New York has inspired the country to do more. New York is a whopping 15-hour flight. KQ already flies to several West African cities. With some political commitment and efforts, The ‘Pride of Africa’ may soon fly the colours of the Kenyan flag in the skies of the Caribbean above the blue waters between Kingston and Bridgetown.

On his second visit, President Kenyatta will encrypt his name in the list of African and Caribbean leaders who believed and acted for the common good of the regions and thus rekindle the spirit of pan-Africanism. Equally important, it will reaffirm Kenya’s leadership in reconnecting Africa and people of African descent in the Caribbean and beyond.