Uganda at 59: Moment to reflect and strengthen ties with Kenya

Uhuru Kenyatta and Yoweri Museveni

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni address a joint press conference at State House Mombasa on March 27, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joy Doreen Biira

Media Personality and Strategic Communicator

What you need to know:

  • For how long should these EAC countries allow trade and diplomatic tensions to continue affecting their strong ties?
  • There is a joke that when Kenya sneezes, Uganda catches a cold. And when Uganda coughs, Kenya coughs too.

Consider this a history lesson for the Gen Z’ers. Before gaining independence 59 years ago today, Uganda had been a British protectorate between 1894 and 1962. When Uganda gained independence on October 9 1962, Queen Elizabeth II was nominal head of state until 1966 when the country became a republic de jure.

