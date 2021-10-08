Uganda at 59: Moment to reflect and strengthen ties with Kenya

Consider this a history lesson for the Gen Z’ers. Before gaining independence 59 years ago today, Uganda had been a British protectorate between 1894 and 1962. When Uganda gained independence on October 9 1962, Queen Elizabeth II was nominal head of state until 1966 when the country became a republic de jure.

This explain why many Ugandan sites and tourist attractions are either named after British explorers or royalty, with examples like Lake George and Lake Edward while Lake Victoria— shared with Kenya and Tanzania — was possibly a uniting factor in the formation of the East Africa Community. Enough with the history lesson.

Today, as Uganda marks 59 years of independence, its relationship with Kenya remains important, not least trade disputes that the two neighbours have struggled with for decades.

But for how long should these EAC countries allow trade and diplomatic tensions to continue affecting their strong ties?

One day a Ugandan is enjoying pishori rice made in Kenya and the next a trade dispute has barred access to the same. Next, eggs from Uganda cannot cross the border because pishori rice was banned. But such disputes didn’t just start recently, with some dating back to the 1970s.

In 1976, for example, then President Idi Amin decided in all his self-ranked Field Marshalship, that Uganda’s boundaries stretched to Naivasha. President Jomo Kenyatta hit back by cutting off fuel supplies to Uganda.

"Ugandans had to queue like they were casting votes just to access kerosene or fue," said my high school history and geography teachers.

Bilateral agreements

Fast forward to 2021, and we are still at it. This time it’s not the everlasting “who owns Migingo island?”, it is an agricultural products dispute. In April this year, a Kenyan delegation was in Uganda to resolve a trade dispute. This time things like eggs, sugar, rice, maize and milk were mentioned - evidence that citizens of both countries buy and eat each other’s food.

The truth is that Kenya and Uganda are joined at the hip. There is a joke that when Kenya sneezes Uganda catches a cold. And that when Uganda coughs, Kenya cough too.

We cannot do without one another – so much so that during the 2007/2008 post-election violence in Kenya, Uganda’s fuel prices were at their highest ever and the cost of various goods skyrocketed as transportation of goods across the border was disrupted. Uganda housed thousands fleeing Kenyans at the time.

What I am saying is that Independence Day anniversaries should be moments of reflection for African countries, and today is Uganda’s turn. Further, disputes arise when bilateral agreements are not adhered to.

This leads to the broader question: are we ready for the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) when countries cannot seamlessly trade with each other in their regions?

On a light note, we can agree that, socially speaking, the intermarriages between Ugandans and Kenyans, like mine, are working just fine and are possibly part of the glue that keeps us united for the greater good with many lessons to draw from.

Uganda and Kenya relations extend to many sectors, including education and tourism, and removing barriers that hinder this can spur economic growth and development.