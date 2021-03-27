UDA’s not so impressive outcome in mini polls demystifies numbers, money myth

UDA press conference

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnstone Muthama addressing journalists on January 8 at Hustler Centre, the party’s headquarters in Nairobi, after handing nomination certificate to candidates for various by-elections in the country. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Oketch

Author

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the new political outfit associated with the Deputy President William Ruto lost in the just concluded by elections where it only won one seat-London Ward in Nakuru County. This is a devastating blow to the DP who put considerable effort to capture the seats.

