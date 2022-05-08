Two-pronged approach can defeat cancer

The world aims to cut premature mortality from all non-communicable diseases by 25 per cent by 2025.

This “25 by 25” target places emphasis on tackling cancer, which kills 10 million people annually. However, for many patients, access to high-quality healthcare remains a dream, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IQVIA Institute’s Global Oncology Trends 2021 Report says oncologists in many countries reported caseloads 26 to 51 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels, despite a marked shift to remote consultations.

Many patients ignored seeking care and staff relocated to Covid-19 medical care. Previously curable tumours evaded treatment, late presentations increased and clinical trials were dropped. Up to 100 million cancer screening tests may have been skipped, reports show.

However, in countries like Kenya, where access to diagnostic capabilities, high-quality surgical treatment, and critical medication and radiotherapy facilities is limited, the impact could be enormous.

This is worsened by political bickering that often stymies the implementation of policy programmes like the Kenya National Cancer Strategy, which could systematically combat the disease.

As the Covid-19 pandemic recedes, we must rethink our national cancer strategy. The first step is what I refer to as the 3As: Awareness to remove stigma that prevents access to care. Access: leverage private-public partnerships to build networks that link specialised oncology centres with primary healthcare facilities to reach the most remote villages. Availability of treatment: Increase access to clinical trials locally.

Secondly, we must expand our knowledge and research. Kenya has committed so little in human capacity building against the disease despite the glaring risk it poses to universal health coverage. Combining genomics and environmental datasets will help in risk prediction, disease prevention and monitoring of treatment impacts.