Turf wars bad for Azimio

Kalonzo Musyoka comes off as a tough negotiator but also very selfish. His latest move to threaten Azimio la Umoja with abandonment is not a true trait of a tough negotiator but a character of a seasoned blackmailer.

Kalonzo goes on record saying he is ready to support Raila Odinga but sends his lieutenants to threaten and write letters to the Registrar of Political Parties. He has cemented his legacy and true nature of a proverbial chameleon or, as they widely call him, watermelon.

Kalonzo’s greatest problem is the three governors of Ukambani. Before he arrived in Azimio, the trio of Charity Ngilu, Prof Kivutha Kibwana and Dr Alfred Mutua sat with Raila and agreed to work together. The governors went about popularising Azimio in Ukambani. And they were candid that they had no problem with Kalonzo joining Azimio. In fact, they are on record insisting that Kalonzo join Azimio so that Ukambani can be ‘locked’ for the coalition.

Three-legged stool

Governor Mutua was specifically vocal about this. Their decision was informed by their having negotiated a stake for themselves, which wouldn’t affect Kalonzo’s share of government. They were not selfish. They were willing to have Kalonzo with them.

Fast-forward. Kalonzo joins Azimio and his first order of business is to rubbish the three and demand that they be either removed from the negotiating table or he walks. Sources say Kalonzo was informed that whatever the three will be given in the Azimio was so insignificant as to affect his share but he was adamant. Specifically, he was irritated by Dr Mutua, who was reportedly promised a Cabinet portfolio under Raila’s side of the government.

This explains why Kalonzo has been insisting on three-legged stool; one that excludes the others (the fourth leg) from the table. Instead of refusing to work with the Ukambani governors, he can play the Big Brother and invite them to the table and try to sort out the issues between them for the sake of unity in Azimio. In any case, the leaders have rightfully earned their space in Kenyan political arena. With this turf war, Azimio is staring at an imbroglio.