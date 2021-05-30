TSC, teaching isn’t all about giving content

The Teachers Service Commission has declared intention to blacklist the Bachelor of Education degree in favour of a three-year general course in either arts (BA) or sciences (BSc) and a further one-year postgraduate diploma in pedagogy and professionalism.

The move, for TSC, will prepare teachers who can better handle the new competency-based curriculum, and equally be compliant with the 21st Century teacher capabilities. This sounds good for all intents and purposes. Regardless, a scrutiny of TSC’s proposals on the said reforms defeats logic. This is why.

First, TSC presents itself as a curriculum developer, yet it isn’t. Further, its proposal for universities to have new programmes by September this year depicts it as clueless concerning review and development of academic programmes.

Second, it fails to demonstrate the main problem with a BEd degree. Previously, it’s been argued that the integrated degree left graduates with little mastery of content, hence the need for splitting it into a four-year general course followed by a postgraduate diploma in education (PGDE).

Philosophy behind education

Today, TSC joins the bandwagon, and further falters by recommending three years instead of four. Worse, it increases teaching subjects from two to three. In short, it retains the four-year BEd course, albeit in a disintegrated fashion, and adds an extra teaching subject. One wonders how such teachers will excel in mastery of content in three subjects, when they couldn’t (according to TSC) handle two in the same four years.

The proposal has legion issues; but suffice it to state that TSC needs to understand the philosophy behind education. Teaching is not all about giving learners content. It’s an art, a calling that should be well nurtured from the day a student teacher steps in college, so that they acquire skills, dispositions and attitudes requisite for educating. The teacher is a facilitator, a role model, a talent detector, a spiritual guide, a foster parent, and what not.

Just how will these competencies be inculcated in one year? Isn’t this against the spirit of CBC? The question of teacher professionalism has been under contestation for long, and cannot be solved in a jiffy through edicts that lack sound theoretical underpinning. Going forward, it will be prudent for TSC to identify areas where the BEd falls short, and advise universities to review the programme. Whereas change is inevitable, it ought to be helical, not cyclical.

Training positions

On the limiting of teacher training positions, TSC may be right. Training needs to be demand-driven, especially when looked at from simplistic economics. But again, TSC is not obligated to employ all trained teachers, neither are the latter restricted to local job opportunities.

A degree in education, just like other areas, should open one’s mind to do whatever they will choose to in a better way. It equally opens the way for further studies and research in education. But TSC seems to be discouraging higher studies, for it even proposes that Diploma teachers at primary level be taught by first degree holders. Are we moving forward or regressing?

