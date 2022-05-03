TSC should not water down teacher training

I have keenly followed the trajectory being taken by the Teachers Service Commission in relation to secondary school teacher education, and I suspect that quality education is not their driving force.

It began with TSC’s proposal to delink pedagogy from subject content — pre-service graduate teachers begin with a general degree, before enrolling for a post-graduate diploma in education. The argument then was that teachers ought to be steeped in content for them to be effective.

In rebuttal, many argued that teaching was not all about content. They said that attitude and passion contributed immensely, hence, it would be better if prospective teachers would enrol right away as education students so that every step of their training, including their areas of specialisation, got linked to the practice of teaching.

Whereas TSC gave in, they stuck to their previous demand that high school teachers be trained in three teaching subjects, albeit for a longer period—five-and-a-half years. Clearly, this contradicts their erstwhile claim that four years were not enough for both content and pedagogy. It would have been logical for them to extend the training period (still debatable) but retain the teaching subjects at two, for then, the trainees would get more hours for specialisation.

Every time the issue of education arises, we are referred to the practice in developed countries. Consider Finland, which is oft cited. The country has a structure of basic education akin to our new system: two years in pre-school, six years in primary, three years in lower secondary and three years in senior school.

Bad economics

Interestingly, Finland’s pre-school teachers must hold a minimum bachelor’s degree, primary ones a master’s with specialisation in education, lower secondary ones a master’s in one or two subjects plus pedagogy, and upper secondary a specialisation in one or two subject areas.

A series of reforms have seen Finnish secondary teacher education put in two tiers: a three-year bachelor’s degree and a two-year master’s. All along, theoretical and practical studies, ICT (for research, teaching and collaboration), subject didactics as well as content and pedagogy are integrated, with practicum and internship being core.

The teachers are developed for autonomy so that they take charge in research, planning, administration, curriculum design, assessments and whatnot, responsibilities that we locally allocate to different agencies. But TSC wants to cherry-pick certain aspects which, unfortunately, don’t hold together. Further, it explicitly states its rationale for the third teaching subject: maximum use of the available teachers. Bad economics, if you ask.

It’s highly probable that many will shun the education courses, given that the B- grade requirement for teaching subjects merits more lucrative courses. Does TSC have an ulterior motive? University bosses should call the commission’s bluff over the proposal and press for a pragmatic solution.