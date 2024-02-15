TSC should just stick to its mandate

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is a constitutional body. Article 248 of Chapter 15 of the Constitution establishes TSC as an independent commission and Article 237 defines its functions. The commission is expected to improve the working conditions of teachers and, consequently, raise the quality of learning in schools.

The proposal to amend the TSC Act of 2012 through TSC Amendment Bill, 2024 is ill- timed and does not resonate well at a time when the education sector is undergoing curriculum transition.

TSC seeks to arrogate itself more powers through deletion of critical sections of the principle acts. This can only be done through constitutional amendment, which is not a priority.

I am in concurrence with the proposal to exclude ECE in the definition of basic education. This is because Article 186 as assigned in the fourth schedule of the Constitution clearly makes clarifications on functions and powers of the county government, which include management of pre-school Education (ECD), village polytechnics, home craft centres and child care facilities are such functions bestowed on the county government. Other proposed amendments to the Act are retrogressive and only serve the interests of the commission, not the education sector.

The Bill proposes an amendment that allows the commission to determine remunerations of teachers without involvement of either the unions or advice from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission. This proposal is laughable and naive as it violates Article 230 (4) and 41 of the Constitution which mandates SRC to set and review the remuneration and benefits of all State officers, including teachers. The TSC cannot, therefore, purport to assume that constitutional mandate.

The Bill also proposes that the commission be mandated to discipline teachers without reference to rules of evidence as envisaged in Article 50 on fair hearing and Article 47 on fair administrative action. This expressly goes against Employment and Labor Relations Act of 2007 on the rights to fair hearing and procedural justice. The Bill also purposes that the commission be mandated to collect data on teachers’ demographic data from all sources and manage on its own. This proposal will seriously violate both the Data Protection Act, 2019 and Article 31 which guarantees rights to individual privacy.

Finally, the Bill proposes that poor performance on duty be part of disciplinary offences. It has failed to define poor performance and indicators of the same. There are so many determinants of performance depending on so many factors and environment which the employer needs to address first. In conclusion, the priority of TSC should be addressing teachers’ shortage which hinders CBC implementation as opposed to draconian laws and supremacy battle between the commission and the mother Ministry of Education.



