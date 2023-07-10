TSC rushed strategic plan

That the Teachers Services Commission (TSC) launched its 2023-2027 strategic plan ahead of the release of the report of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform (PWPER) is as surprising as it is intriguing.

The terms of reference of PWPER are wide and will have far-reaching implications on the provision of education in the private and public sectors—in which TSC is a central player—for decades.

Furthermore, since TSC is represented in the working party, it is expected that it is informed of some presentations that were critical to its legal standing as an independent constitutional commission relative to the parent Ministry of Education and the institutions within the ministry, such as the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) and the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

Critics of the powers that TSC acquired through the current Constitution would need to be informed that similar issues arise from time to time between the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and the National Land Commission with their respective parent ministries and that is understandable as institutions jostle for power an influence.

The executive order of the President to grant financial autonomy to NPSC is seen as an appreciation at the highest level of the executive arm of government of the crucial roles these commissions play in the management of public affairs.

Submit report

Under these circumstances, one would have expected TSC, before launching its strategic plan, to wait for the working party to submit its report to the President and its recommendations made public so as not to be perceived to be contemptuous to it. In any case, the preparation of a strategic plan for an organisation involves carrying out a “SWOT” (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis of the environment in which it finds itself.

Couldn’t the consultants and TSC experts realise that the recommendations of the working party would provide immediate opportunities or threats to its existence or system of carrying out its operations, necessitating changes in the strategic plan? Was TSC under pressure to release the plan?

Will TSC embark on revising the just-released plan if the working party and the government carried out major changes in the education sector touching on it, as is widely anticipated?

Let us benefit from history in a related matter. In 1999, the Commission of Enquiry into the Education System in Kenya submitted its report (‘The Koech Report’) to then-President Daniel arap Moi. The report, complete with an implementation matrix with timelines, distributed the functions of TSC to different departments of the Education ministry, thereby dismembering the commission. But this report was shelved and never saw the light of day.

Major assault

One might be tempted to think that TSC is operating under threat, as was the case in 1999, hence its haste in releasing the plan, though its current constitutional stranding should cushion it from a major assault.

In all fairness, however, TSC should consider ceding some duties that are not central to its mandate. One of these is the quality assurance function, which should be easy to dispense with. It should just close down that department and let the ministry run its own. The second one is the professional development of teachers. This can be carried out by universities and the Kenya Education Management Institute if funded well by the government.

The third, though legally complicated, is to have an independent Teachers Services Appeals Tribunal established outside the ambit of TSC, as was the case between 1967 and 2010.

That way, the commission may reduce the pressure being exerted on it over its mandate.