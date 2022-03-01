TSC focus on north eastern most welcome

It was heartening to learn that TSC officials led by the chairperson, Dr Jamleck Muturi, and vice-chairperson, Mrs Leila Ali, visited Garissa town recently for a stakeholders’ engagement on how to resolve the severe shortage of teachers in the wider north eastern region.

The deficit was mainly caused by the several mass exoduses of non-local teachers as a result of fear of Al-Shabaab terrorist attacks, which have since declined owing to concerted efforts by the multi-agency security operation.

The idea of finding a home-grown and lasting solution to this shortage of teachers has become a key rallying point in the region. Sad to say, however, all the attempted initiatives towards actualising this dream were subsequently frustrated by TSC through its secretary, Nancy Macharia.

I was one of the locals who had wanted to volunteer in the latest proposed affirmative action by then-Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to train and fill the local gap in secondary education.

Ms Amina had proposed lowering of the entry grade for teacher training colleges, which would have enabled many locals to take up the profession. The region has a background of historical marginalisation and poor education and examination performance.

Legal roadblocks

Unfortunately, the plan did not see the light of the day owing to the persistent administrative and legal roadblocks planted by TSC, which argued that the affirmative action would lower the quality of teaching and education. However, there was almost no learning in the region and TSC continued to annoyingly transfer newly recruited non-locals on grounds of insecurity.

To add insult to injury, TSC introduced cluster grades on top of the unchanged aggregate grade of joining primary teachers’ training colleges, further locking out north eastern residents from the opportunity to enrol in the teaching course.

The maiden TSC involvement in the quest to solve the massive deficiency of teachers in north eastern is, therefore, not only essential, laudable and welcome but also long overdue.



