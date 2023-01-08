Try smart agriculture

From the interview that captured the heart of the nation on January 4, one thing came out very clearly: President William Ruto wants Kenya to be food-sufficient through smart agricultural practices. The issue of the Galana Kulalu irrigation project made Kenyans believe he is out to do the right thing when it comes to feeding the country and ending the bowl-in-hand mentality.

Kenyans are hardworking; all they need is facilitation and a sincere government to move on. The President was very clear that the notion and the planning of Galana Kulalu did not happen by chance. It was well planned. Bringing back the idea of sub-division would keep the country begging for food.

Subsistence farming should be a thing of the past. Very dry countries, like Israel, have managed to feed their people through smart agriculture. Kenya is well endowed and there is no reason to import food.

We lack good forward planning for water and agriculture, not forgetting environmental management. President Ruto has promised to bring back the Galana Kulalu dream. The other focus of his government that is hustler-focused should be to encourage the youth to embrace agriculture because the white-colour jobs are scarce. All they require is facilitation.

The government should also seriously address the sub-division of good agricultural land. Yes, it is proper to give Kenyans the right to own property—but not at the expense of the nation starving. In the new year, as the President promised, we should have a paradigm shift and move away from a country that relies on food aid to one that can feed the East African region and have a surplus to sell.

It, however, takes courage, vision and good focusing with proper policies built on sincerity for the government to deliver on its promise. President Ruto should take us back to Founding Father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s clarion call, “Turudi mashambani (Let’s go back to the farms”.