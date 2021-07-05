Try point of care testing to beat Covid-19

Covid-19 testing

Athletics official undergoes a Covid-19 test before entry during Athletics Kenya Trials for World Under-20 Athletics Championship on July 1st 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Onyango

Global Impact Fellow

What you need to know:

  • Results are often delayed, posing the risk that a patient will not obtain the required level of care or may infect others while waiting.
  • The potential value of closer-to-patient decentralised testing cannot be overstated.

Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) has become the gold standard in our public health laboratory framework for detecting the virus that causes Covid-19, just as for other viral diseases, such as HIV/Aids, influenza and hepatitis C.

