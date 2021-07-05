Try point of care testing to beat Covid-19

Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) has become the gold standard in our public health laboratory framework for detecting the virus that causes Covid-19, just as for other viral diseases, such as HIV/Aids, influenza and hepatitis C.

But there are some drawbacks to it, including the need for costly laboratory equipment in a centralised facility and highly trained staff. Furthermore, results are often delayed, posing the risk that a patient will not obtain the required level of care or may infect others while waiting.

There is a need to embrace point-of-care (POC) tests, which could be a critical component of the testing puzzle. Unlike RT-PCR systems, POC diagnostic kits are administered and provide results anywhere the person is — in a clinic or at home. They don’t need processing in a laboratory, making them critical against communicable diseases and to resumption of social and economic life.

Rapid test results

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) is one of these tests. Hailed as one of biology’s most significant breakthroughs, the technology allows for precise genomic editing and serves as a molecular biology tool and drug development platform.

A guide RNA and a Cas enzyme, an essential protein in immunological protection against certain bacteria, make up the system. Cas9 is commonly used for gene editing. Studies show this form of test produces results in less than an hour, which is four times faster than RT-PCR tests. This is critical because rapid test results would allow for quicker care and the prevention of new infections, saving time and money.

Although obstacles are likely before decentralised testing becomes widely accessible, the economics show that these are insignificant as compared to increased comfort and health results. The potential value of closer-to-patient decentralised testing cannot be overstated.